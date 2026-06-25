EU proposes tech-backed expansion of Europol policing agency

The European Commission has unveiled plans to double the budget of Europe’s policing agency, Europol, giving it new powers to collect and share personal data and fund a huge increase in the agency’s deployment of technology.

Under the proposals, which will see Europol’s funding double to $3bn, the policing agency is set to develop advanced technological capabilities that will allow it to share data with European police forces and collaborate in real time.

It will also include a rewriting of Europol’s mandate to give it greater freedom to collect and share personal data, including data on people who have not been suspected of a crime, setting it on a collision course with human rights and privacy groups.

The European Union (EU) proposal establishes a police shared data space to be built on Europol cloud infrastructure that will provide law enforcement agencies across the EU with a shared operating environment to collaborate on cross-border investigations.

Investigators from different EU member states will be able to share information, conduct joint analysis, communicate securely in real time and develop a “shared operational picture” of criminal networks operating across borders.

Police shared data space The police shared data space, supported by analytical tools developed by Europol, will make it easier to identify links between investigations, uncover criminal networks and coordinate action across multiple countries, according to a fact sheet published by the European Commission. “The police shared data space represents a major step towards a more connected, secure and resilient European security architecture,” it states. The proposals also call for the creation of a technology and innovation hub that will support EU member states in joint research and development projects into policing capabilities. The commission is also proposing to update the data protection regulation for EU institutions and bodies to allow “more effective cooperation” across EU criminal justice institutions. It will also strengthen the mandate of the EU agency for criminal justice cooperation, Eurojust, and will make it easier for member states to apply for European Investigation Orders to gather criminal evidence from other member states. Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, said the measures would allow Europol to respond faster to criminals operating online. “With today’s proposals, we are strengthening both Europol and Eurojust so that Europe can respond faster, including in the fight against online criminal activities, share information more effectively, and bring criminals to justice more efficiently,” she added.

Europol criticised for privacy breaches The European Data Protection Supervisor has repeatedly criticised Europol for going beyond its legal remit, by collecting and processing data in breach of data protection laws, including collecting data on people with no connection to criminality. An investigation by Computer Weekly, Correctiv and Solomon revealed that Europol stored petabytes of crime-related data on a network that operated for years without scrutiny from regulators, despite significant privacy and security flaws. Members of the European Parliament subsequently wrote to the European Commission raising concerns over “systematic governance” failures in Europol, and the EU’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex. The latest proposals have set the EU on a collision course with campaign groups who point out that under the proposed changes, weaker data protection measures would mean that anyone could have their personal data stored and processed by Europol.