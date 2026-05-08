Neos Networks, Cornerstone and StonesThro power UK sovereign edge cloud

As it furthers its journey into providing critical infrastructure throughout the UK, business connectivity provider Neos Networks has teamed with mobile infrastructure services firm Cornerstone to provide connectivity services to UK “microscaler” StonesThro to support distributed sovereign edge cloud infrastructure.

Seeking to establish a difference between StonesThro and hyperscalers that centralise infrastructure in major datacentres, Neos noted that microscalers distribute cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) compute power to localised sites.

By connecting these regional hubs into its national, business‑dedicated network, Neos assured that StonesThro and Cornerstone could serve users in key urban and industrial areas. The planned deployments will also use Cornerstone’s national infrastructure footprint, enabling distributed cloud nodes to be deployed at scale.

The partners believe that such a distributed model is already unlocking new capabilities for sectors where proximity is important for functionality, ranging from autonomous vehicles and large enterprises to local authorities and high-security sovereign software providers. Additionally, they say that for critical national infrastructure (CNI) customers handling sensitive data, the UK sovereign model offers an alternative to international cloud providers.

In 2025, in partnership with Network Rail, Neos Networks announced Project Reach, claimed to be the biggest core fibre network deployment in decades. Neos’ UK-wide network will support Cornerstone and StonesThro in delivering secure connectivity to CNI operators, such as those in the rail industry, which often require domestic infrastructure.