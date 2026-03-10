Render Networks unveils synchronised agentic critical infrastructure architecture

Render Networks has made further expansion of its footprint as a system of execution for critical infrastructure with the ClearWay platform.

As infrastructure investment accelerates across fibre broadband, electric grid modernisation, distributed energy and AI-driven datacentre expansion, capital discipline has emerged as a defining concern, according to the company.

Render has stated that traditional methods of data analysis and manual decision-making often hamper progress, with deployment risk now consequentially translating directly into capital risk. It added that operators, utilities and builders must reduce variance, accelerate cash conversion and establish audit-grade accountability across increasingly complex, multi-asset deployments.

Originally establishing itself in telecommunications, Render now supports electric utilities and multi-utility environments where construction accuracy is a prerequisite for operational reliability. Built for infrastructure environments where governance is “non-negotiable”, ClearWay is claimed to advance automation without eroding engineering authority.

The new platform is built to transform design data into live scopes of work, to capture verified field progress in real-time and to econcile workflows to maintain financial integrity. This is seen as producing defensible as-built records that flow “seamlessly” into operations. Rather than a collection of isolated AI features, ClearWay is said to operate across a federated system of specialised agents designed to operate autonomously in identity, policy and audit controls.

Each agent operates with a uniquely defined degree of autonomy, managed identity and least-privilege access. As additional ClearWay agents are introduced, the system is built to support progressively higher levels of autonomy, bounded by deterministic guardrails derived from user-defined operational policies. The result is that decision-making choices are underpinned by controlled, auditable automation that preserves first-order accountability while also enabling meaningful scale.

The first release of ClearWay scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2026 and is scheduled to introduce field assurance and work approval capabilities across telecom and electric deployments with an assurance agent and approval agent.

The former is said to validate field-captured evidence against planned work in real-time, ensuring accuracy before crews leave the site. By contrast, the latter approves work autonomously based on a correlation of work type, planned vs. actual units, photos, and test results. When predefined criteria are met, the agent processes the approval and escalates exceptions only when human review is required.

By ensuring work is correct and defensible at the point of execution, Render is confident that ClearWay can accelerate design to build lead times, reduce construction rework, accelerate closeout and improve working capital velocity. This will be “particularly vital” in broadband and grid modernisation environments, where construction accuracy directly affects serviceability, network reliability and regulatory compliance.

“We have always focused on ensuring that work in the field becomes verified operational truth. The next step is ensuring that truth drives disciplined, governed and rapid action across the lifecycle,” said Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks.

“As capital efficiency becomes central to telecom and electric infrastructure, automation must ensure rapid decisions are made well to reinforce control and accountability. ClearWay is designed to do exactly that.”

Render will introduce additional specialised agents in the ClearWay architecture, spanning lifecycle management and financial reconciliation, service activation and operational monitoring, and predictive maintenance and sustainability governance.