Render Networks unveils next-generation business intelligence platform

Render Networks has announced the launch of ClearSight, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered evolution of its business intelligence layer built on its Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The firm has stated that ClearSight will support better decision-making at every stage of infrastructure deployment, giving customers the clarity to act faster and the confidence to evolve toward AI-driven operations.

The Render Networks platform is said to be designed to deliver real-time visibility into projects, streamline construction workflows from design through to completion, and create a scalable model for efficiency and predictability. It is also attributed with “uniquely” combining advanced automation with field-first execution, transforming design data into fully scoped, construction-ready plans.

Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, ClearSight is designed to upgrade Render Networks' business intelligence capabilities and deliver the next phase of AI-driven broadband deployment insights. It is built to deliver “continuous visibility, predictive insights and performance accountability” across every phase of broadband deployment.

By turning connected field and geospatial data into focused intelligence, Render claims ClearSight bridges the gap between field execution and strategic decision-making. The firm stated that the net result is businesses gain clarity into portfolio progress and delivery confidence, project managers can track quality and contractor performance with ease, and finance teams gain precise insight into labour and materials required and used – all in one shared environment designed to drive faster, more informed, data-backed decisions.

Render said that its integration with Databricks marks a pivotal step in evolving how data and AI are visualsed and applied to decision-making as networks and supporting infrastructure are built. By powering ClearSight with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Render said that it is equipping broadband operators and builders with the continuous insights needed to move from insight to action, and from reactive management to proactive, predictive operations.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Databricks’ flagship AI product Agent Bricks are said to be built to democratise access to data and AI, making it easier for organisations to harness the power of their data for analytics, AI apps and agents. Built on an open source foundation, the platform is enabled organisations to drive innovation to increase revenue, lower costs and reduce risk.

“With ClearSight, we’re embedding advanced data and AI capabilities that will redefine how the entire broadband value chain anticipates risks, forecasts outcomes and uncovers opportunities across large-scale infrastructure environments,” said Render Networks CEO Stephen Rose. “ClearSight supports great decision-making at every stage of infrastructure deployment and gives our customers the clarity to act faster and the confidence to evolve toward AI-driven operations.”

Adam Beavis, vice-president and country manager of Databricks ANZ, added: “We’re seeing an unprecedented demand from enterprises that want to leverage AI to derive real-time insights. With ClearSight, Render is making it easier than ever for their customers, regardless of their function, to harness insights to make meaningful decisions using capabilities like Databricks AI/BI and Agent Bricks. These innovations pave the way to build multi-agent AI systems to deliver proactive recommendations and smarter decision-making for their customers in the near future.”