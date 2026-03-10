Huawei: agent-oriented mobile networks to define Agent Verse

Two years after it proposed the transition from the mobile internet era to the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) era, leading to the rapid adoption of agents in B2B applications and 30 million agents applied over the past 12 months, Huawei has introduced the Agent Verse, predicting a 10,000-fold increase in agent-handled work in networks by 2030.

The proposal of a new paradigm for communications came on the back of the comms tech giant’s Agentic Core Summit at MWC 2026, which centred on the strategic theme of building an agentic network with device-network-service synergy.

At the summit, Huawei revealed that it had worked with global mobile trade association the GSMA and a range of operators and industry organisations across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and other regions to explore AI-driven advancements for the core network. Together, they unanimously agreed that the 5G core network has entered into “a new phase” called the Agentic Core.

Huawei’s Agentic Core system integrates AI into mobile internet, voice, operations and maintenance (O&M) and telco cloud infrastructure to allow networks to evolve and main service offerings to be reshaped. Huawei sees AI as extending a core network with three “transformative” abilities: real-time experience awareness; global experience evaluation and resource coordination; and intelligent interaction and execution.

This architecture is designed to give rise to a “network brain” that drives a closed-loop experience monetisation model where experiences are definable and assessable, service offerings are marketable, quality is guaranteed and exclusive user identities are perceptible.

The intelligent O&M part of the solution is built to transform network operations into an automated and intelligent ecosystem, driving the core network toward Autonomous Network (AN) L4 Phase 2. Phase 1 focuses on the intelligent assistant, NOEMate, which delivers automated closed-loop management for both faults and changes. Building on this, Phase 2 introduces hierarchical autonomy and builds an unmanned factory, achieving full single-domain autonomy within the core network.

Looking toward the 6G era, Huawei Agentic Core also supports ubiquitous AI agent access, building an agent-based communication network that spans across devices and ecosystems. The Cloud Core Network is designed for an evolving communication infrastructure that will act as an interchange for AI agent network.

And these, said Huawei Eric Zhao, vice-president and CMO of Huawei's wireless solution, would operate in the Agent Verse: “Mobile AI is sparking a paradigm shift across the communications industry. With a trillion-scale surge in Agent Verse connections on the horizon, mobile networks need an urgent upgrade.

“To unlock the full potential of 5G-Advanced, the industry should accelerate end-to-end upgrades and innovation, building multidimensional network capabilities that can meet the demands ahead.”

At MWC, Huawei argued that agents were reshaping mobile network demands – for example, by evolving into engines of industrial automation and broad societal change. It offered the example of productivity agents making fully automated manufacturing possible through autonomous learning and the precise coordination of thousands of robots. It calculated that by 2030, the global market is expected to reach trillions of intelligent connections worldwide.

Zhao added: “AI’s development has gone wide and far beyond our imagination, and it is now becoming clear that the application of AI will be [through] agents. We believe that in the future, every industry, terminal, organisation and individual will be served by agents – and this is why we propose the Agent Verse. Just in last year alone, there was 30 million agents applied in different industries, significantly improving the productivities of verticals; the adoption pace of agents is incredibly fast.

“It is estimated that by 2030, the amount of work handled by agents will grow by 10,000 times. Agents adoption means the introduction of changes in communication methods and communication objects. That means, in the future, agents will introduce new interactions, agents will interact with people, agents will interact with agents. This is why we think that the time has changed and the wireless industry needs to be prepared to welcome new services.”