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Zayo provides critical connectivity infrastructure for AI, cloud datacentres
Enterprise network provider deploys connectivity infrastructure to one of the UK’s largest AI cloud datacentre campuses to support up to 720 MW of AI-ready infrastructure
High-level connectivity has become vital in ensuring that expectations are realised for datacentre connections, which has lead QTS to engage Zayo Europe to providing critical connectivity infrastructure to support its AI and cloud computing datacentre campuses in the UK.
QTS describes itself as a global digital infrastructure company that is “connecting the world’s economy with purpose”, providing a “go-to source for the latest information” in the datacentre industry. Operating for over 20 years, it has more than 2,000 employees worldwide and over 90 “state-of-the-art” facilities operating or under development. It has above 5 GW of critical power capacity under customer contract.
At completion, the multibillion project in Cambois, Northumberland is seen as being able to help to cement the UK’s position as a global AI leader, forming a key part of the nation’s AI Growth Zone strategy which seeks to develop “world-class” AI and cloud computing capabilities. An outline planning application has been submitted by QTS to Northumberland County Council for the erection of up to 10 datacentre buildings totalling up to 540,000m2 along with ancillary structures, substation and other associated works.
The datacentre campus will also enable Northumberland County Council to establish a fund of up to £110m, which will be used to invest in job creation and local infrastructure. By focusing on these priorities, the council aims to stimulate economic growth, boost productivity and raise wages across the county.
“This work brings with it many benefits through a significant investment in the digital infrastructure of the county, which will bring job creation, upskilling and further growth opportunities. It is a positive next step to deliver this datacentre,” said Northumberland County council leader Glen Sanderson.
When fully operational, the site will support up to 720 MW of AI-ready infrastructure. As part of the development, Zayo is building four diverse and scalable fibre routes providing high-capacity, secure and resilient connectivity.
The Cambois site will integrate directly into Zayo Europe’s pan-UK fibre network, linking major UK cities including London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh. Through its European Tier-1 IP network, Zayo said the site will gain high-speed, reliable connectivity to both Europe and the US.
Zayo Europe will deliver internet services into the datacentre and surrounding community, offering full open access to other carriers and customers requiring connectivity.
“The QTS datacentre, designated as an AI Growth Zone, is a landmark project for the UK, and Zayo Europe is proud to deliver the high-capacity, resilient connectivity that makes it possible,” said Zayo Europe CEO Colman Deegan. “Much of the UK’s digital infrastructure is currently concentrated in London and the South East, where the grid is under pressure and capacity is limited. Expanding beyond the capital eases that pressure and diversifies connectivity and power.
“Extending Zayo Europe’s leading-edge digital infrastructure to this site will create high-performance, resilient connectivity that supports innovation across the UK. Through its extensive UK fibre backbone network, Zayo Europe is well-positioned to support AI projects across the UK, which helps establish the country as a global leader in AI.”
Brent Bensten, chief technology officer at QTS, added: “QTS is committed to driving meaningful economic impact in the North East, creating jobs, supporting regional regeneration and expanding access to advanced digital capabilities. Our Cambois datacentre puts the UK at the heart of AI innovation and digital transformation. We’re delighted to work with Zayo Europe to lay the foundations for nationwide AI growth.”
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