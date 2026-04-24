Capital injection, acquisition further Render Networks in critical infrastructure

Render Networks has announced $20m AUD in private equity growth funding alongside the acquisition of GIS software firm mPower Innovations, and extended its system of execution to electric infrastructure.

The funding round comes from existing shareholders, advised by Black Kite Partners, and Render says it marks a “decisive step” in its evolution from field-first execution leader to the end-to-end system of execution for critical infrastructure. Combined with the mPower acquisition, Render’s investments span the entire asset lifecycle through design-deployment operations and lifecycle management, for both telecom and electric utilities.

Render says the moment for infrastructure is happening now, with the buildout of critical infrastructure entering its most capital-intensive era in a generation. It noted that that artificial intelligence (AI) and hyperscaler datacentres are creating cascading, interdependent demand, from fibre broadband through to the power grid that sustains them. In addition, it said that utilities must deploy capital smarter and faster while managing greater complexity and maintaining full auditability across every asset, at a scale existing execution systems were never designed to handle.

Render cited a study from consumer education group PowerLines showing that the US electric sector alone faces a $1.4tn investment cycle through 2030, driven by AI load growth, the accelerating shift to renewables, and grid resilience mandates.

Over the past 18 months, Render Networks has built and validated its system of execution across the telco sector, enabling large-scale fibre to the home, long haul and datacentre expansion.

The funding is intended to accelerate Render Networks’ AI-first product roadmap, anchored in two platforms – geospatial foundation Esri ArcGIS and AI infrastructure ClearWay on Databricks – which are said to be built for the scale of modern infrastructure.

With the former, Render is transitioning its spatial engine to Esri’s ArcGIS, the geospatial platform for electric, utility and connectivity infrastructure. Design, execution and operations will now all be grounded in a single, consistent geospatial model – and mPower’s existing Esri-native architecture validates this approach and accelerates the transition.

In terms of AI infrastructure, Render Networks says it will continue to advance ClearWay, its agentic AI architecture built on Databricks as the foundation for its data and AI platform. The plan is to move beyond static analysis to a federated system of governed agents capable of validating, approving and acting on work in real time.

From a financial perspective, Render said that in private markets, as capital accelerates into hyperscaler and edge datacentre development, its unified system will now deliver the risk mitigation and execution visibility required across interdependent critical infrastructure, protecting capital deployment and compressing time to revenue.

“Render has built something rare – an execution platform that actually reflects what happens in the field,” said Adrian Kerley of Black Kite Partners. “As infrastructure spending accelerates across both broadband and electric, the market needs a solution that can deliver verified, auditable outcomes at scale.”

The acquisition of mPower Innovations is designed to complete the Render Networks portfolio, enabling operators and build partners to deploy capital with precision and speed at a moment of massive industrial AI and datacentre demand.

CEO of mPower Jason Brown and founder Greg Calcari will continue at Render in senior leadership roles, and mPower’s software services reach across design, asset management, outage management, interactive voice response and data analytics, enabling Render Networks to address the full infrastructure asset lifecycle.

“Reliability starts with a shared operational truth,” said Brown. “By joining Render Networks, operators and builders can manage and deploy critical infrastructure with complete accuracy rooted in what is actually happening in the field – not what was planned on paper. Our customers can move forward with confidence and speed, knowing their system of execution reflects verified field reality.”

With CEO Stephen Rose now heading into his second year, and following the finance and acquisition, Render believes its management has now anchored growth with a clear mandate: ensure every asset deployed has the best possible return on capital and ensure the entire deployment lifecycle is verifiable, visible and ready to perform for decades. That platform serves as the foundation on which to build a system of execution to address the full asset lifecycle for both electric and telco sectors.

“Billions of dollars are moving into infrastructure deployment in the next five years, and the demand on infrastructure leaders leaves no margin for error,” said Rose. “Our existing shareholders are doubling down on what we’ve built and the market we’re moving into. With mPower, we extend our system of execution across both sectors, ensuring every asset is rapidly monetised, and the entire asset and deployment lifecycle is verifiable, visible and de-risked.”