Klaasmeyer Construction taps Render Networks for quicker buildout

Looking to help its customers deploy networks to market faster while improving cost control and driving stronger service adoption, telecom and utility construction firm Klaasmeyer Construction has adopted Render Networks’ artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform to accelerate customer speed to market.

Just weeks away from its 53rd anniversary after starting with one cable plough, one backhoe and five employees, privately owned and operated Klaasmeyer Construction has grown to become a $70m+ business with approximately 220 employees and a large number of subcontractors in the US’s South-Central region.

In its early years, Klaasmeyer Construction brought the first telephone service to several rural communities in Arkansas. The focus today is high-speed fibre optic service to homes and businesses. Klaasmeyer Construction also provides response to rebuilding after infrastructure damage caused by hurricanes, ice storms, floods and tornadoes.

Another key business line is pipeline construction, where Klaasmeyer crews provide pipeline construction, installation and maintenance for residential, commercial and rural utilities. These pipelines are regarded as critical for reliable and consistent transmission.

It has installed telephone cable and equipment for Level 3, AT&T, Verizon, CenturyTel, Desoto Gathering and other independent companies in the telecommunications contracting industry. The company’s client portfolio spans 12 states, currently working crews in four states. Klaasmeyer Construction is the master contractor for Windstream, and also works for AT&T, Ritter, Zayo, FECC, AR Telephone, Yelcot, Uniti and Conway Corp, as well as other independent companies in the region.

In this move, the investment in Render Networks is said to be about taking advantage of technology to maximise automation, speed and accuracy across field and office operations.

“Over 50 years ago, we found our first customer,” said Klaasmeyer Construction CEO Corey Klaasmeyer. “We have served them ever since – mastering networks the hard way. Render will allow us to honour that legacy and elevate it with analytics-ready, real-time data easily digested and leveraged by AI. With Render, we can accelerate speed to market for our customers and expand critical connectivity for the communities we serve.”

With its platform, Render Networks says Klaasmeyer Construction is building a more agile, data-driven model that empowers its workforce and boosts customer success. It added that as fibre deployments grow and complexity, the collaboration between the firms will demonstrate the impact of combining automation and field execution to deliver networks faster with greater market adoption.

The Render Networks platform is said to be designed to deliver real-time visibility into projects, streamline construction workflows from design through to completion, and create a scalable model for efficiency and predictability. It is also attributed with “uniquely” combining advanced automation with field-first execution, transforming design data into fully scoped, construction-ready plans.

By eliminating manual processes and empowering both field and office teams with built-in intelligence, Render assured that Klaasmeyer can shorten deployment cycles, improve cost control and increase service uptake rates for customers.

“Klaasmeyer Construction is redefining what it means to lead with AI in fibre network deployment,” said Render Networks CEO Stephen Rose. “They’re not just keeping up; they’re setting the standard, bringing broadband to more communities faster than ever before.”