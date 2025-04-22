HyperFiber scales with Render to boost broadband efficiency

US broadband provider HyperFiber has installed network deployment management software from Render Networks, with the aim of scaling its network across expanding markets such as Florida and Colorado.

HyperFiber claims to offer consumers “the last internet decision [they] will ever need to make”, with its Gig for Life fibre services that are contract-free and contain no limits or data caps, no equipment charges (Wi-Fi included) and guaranteed local service.

As the company continues on its expansion across the US, HyperFiber sought an offering to streamline contractor management, improve field-to-office communication and enhance workforce efficiency.

Founded in 2013 with a stated mission to build and connect communities faster, Render Networks boasts what it says is a successful history of streamlining large-scale network deployments for operators and construction teams. By automating manual workflows and optimising the productivity of every resource, it assures that its platform can eliminate process inefficiency, achieving real-time progress transparency and building networks more than 15% faster than previously possible.

By implementing Render Networks software across its infrastructure, HyperFiber hopes it can transition to an automated construction process, ensuring real-time field validation, optimised resource utilisation and a “single source of truth” for all project data.

Furthermore, through the installation of the new workflow software across its infrastructure, HyperFiber hopes it can transition to an automated construction process, ensuring real-time field validation, optimised resource utilisation and “a single source of truth” for all project data.

For its part, Render Networks is confident it can offer an automated platform that can enable HyperFiber to achieve the efficiency, scalability and quality required to meet its “aggressive” growth targets. It says its platform can provide HyperFiber with automated field validation, embedding quality assurance from the start of construction through to project completion. This approach is claimed to be able to reduce errors, minimise delays and enhance overall reliability.

Read more about fibre networks AT&T claims long-distance fibre network speed record: US communications giant completes ‘the highest speed’ across a single wavelength with 1.6 Tbps data transport on its commercial infrastructure.

Fibre broadband network reaches half of Scotland: UK’s leading broadband provider says research shows gigabit digital upgrade could generate £4bn for Scottish economy and help to reverse depopulation.

StarHub upgrades fibre broadband network to deliver 10Gbps services: First deployment of StarHub’s 10Gbps XGS-PON technology across city-state to offer enhanced services as part of Digital Connectivity Blueprint to improve citizen well-being via next-generation digital infrastructure.

Also, by using its automation technology, Render Networks said it was providing HyperFiber with the ability to accelerate its network buildout and increase homes passed per month, positioning the company for sustained expansion in the coming years. That is to say, the net result of having its technology in place will leave HyperFiber well positioned to deliver high-speed broadband to more homes and businesses faster and more efficiently, closing what the operator believes is an existing digital divide and strengthening the infrastructure needed for future-ready communities.

“Render empowers our teams to catch billing discrepancies early and ensure field data integrity, minimising rework and optimising field operations for scalable, accelerated network build,” said Matt Myers, senior vice-president of construction at HyperFiber. “The result is faster deployment, stronger growth and better service for our communities.”

Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks, added: “HyperFiber is on a mission to close the digital divide. They’re reimagining how networks are built with real-time data and AI-powered automation from Render to deliver high-speed, reliable broadband to communities faster than ever before.”