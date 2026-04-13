Go West! US datacentres head for available and cheap energy

As in the UK, proposed datacentre construction in the US is undergoing a geographical shift.

There, the datacentre pipeline is shifting towards the centre of the country, with Texas and other midwestern states being the main beneficiaries. That’s due to a combination of available power and maturing technologies that can mitigate water use, especially in potentially water-constricted states such as Texas.

That’s according to US datacentre analyst Synergy, which looked at the current US datacentre footprint and future plans of the world’s major cloud and datacentre operators.

These hyperscalers and large datacentre operators had 1,360 operational sites at the end of 2025, of which 580 are in the US. Synergy calculates 437 more datacentres are proposed for the US in coming years (of a total 803 worldwide).

As Computer Weekly found for the UK, the datacentre pipeline far exceeds the capacity of that currently installed, reflecting the fact that planned datacentres – aimed at massively dense and power-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) workloads – are likely to be built at much larger capacities than hitherto.

John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research Group, said: “As infrastructure constraints intensify and market dynamics continue to shift, hyperscale providers are increasingly reallocating capital toward central US regions, with Texas emerging as the primary focal point.

“A new wave of GW-scale campuses is taking shape in non-traditional locations such as Abilene, Mount Pleasant, South Bend, El Paso, Boone County and Kansas City. While established hubs will remain strategically important, the centre of gravity for new hyperscale investment is clearly moving elsewhere.”