Shure, Zoom evolve collaboration with flexible workspaces

Workplace collaboration solutions provider Shure is enhancing its commitment to customers by providing “reliable, scalable meeting room solutions that easily standardise across Zoom workspaces and higher education” with the launch of its IntelliMix Collaboration Portfolio.

Putting the launch into perspective, Shure noted that when it comes to collaboration, most large organisations use both Microsoft Teams and Zoom across departments, workflows and regions, making interoperability more critical than standardising on a single platform. Furthermore, the partners believe that they are working in a world where Microsoft Teams and Zoom are no longer seen as an either/or choice.

Built to support the “growing role of human-AI collaboration” in meetings and learning, these offerings are attributed with enabling “consistent, high‑quality” audio capture to support more accurate inputs in Zoom AI. Together, these solutions are said to give IT teams and audiovisual (AV) professionals a variety of choices for rapid deployment in standard rooms and flexible building blocks for complex spaces.

Shure is one of the few providers with certified integrations across both Microsoft Teams and Zoom, something that it believes gives it a unique view into how enterprises are building platform-agnostic meeting environments. Through joint solutions, customers are seen as being able benefit from enterprise-grade security for meetings, lectures and collaboration in Zoom.

“Our deep partnership with Zoom provides the foundation for enterprises and educators to build modern environments that evolve with AI, rather than being constrained by it,” said Wayne Driggers, director, strategic alliances at Shure. “Reliable, AI-powered communication starts with trust, and we want to ensure organisations feel confident when deploying the underlying infrastructure that empowers it.”

Jeff Smith, head of product for workplace at Zoom, added: “The future of work demands spaces that are intelligent, connected and designed for the AI era. Shure’s IntelliMix Collaboration Portfolio amplifies the power of Zoom Rooms through clear, consistent audio that drives Zoom AI’s most essential capabilities across any room and any environment.”

The IntelliMix Collaboration Portfolio offers the IntelliMix Room Kits and IntelliMix Foundation System for Zoom Rooms. With IntelliMix Room Kits and the IntelliMix Foundation System, organisations are said to be able to gain a cohesive, integrated certified solution, backed by a strong partnership, comprehensive global support and future-ready technology.

Shure IntelliMix Foundation system includes “an industry-first compute” with built-in IntelliMix Room DSP software, alongside an intuitive touch panel. The compute is designed to reduce or replace the need for external DSP components while delivering “exceptional” audio for “very sophisticated” AV rooms.

For IT teams that want straightforward deployment and scalability across standard meeting spaces, Shure said that customers have the option to choose their preferred pre-configured IntelliMix Room Kit, which includes the same compute and touch panel, the MXA902 Ceiling Array Microphone and Loudspeaker, and an intelligent camera from Huddly.

With zero-touch provisioning, IT teams can choose deployments based on the room size – whether it is a small space that requires just one microphone and camera, or a larger room demanding different coverage areas and multi-camera options.

Using ShureCloud or Zoom Device Management, IT teams and AV professionals can remotely monitor, manage and update systems in real time to help reduce operational overhead and streamline IT workflows.