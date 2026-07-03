Zoom inks deal to acquire Common Room

Looking to bring buyer intelligence to its artificial intelligence (AI) revenue platform, Zoom Communications has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AI-native go-to-market (GTM) intelligence platform Common Room.

The AI-first work and communications platform provider said revenue teams are currently “drowning” in tools but starved for clarity. It added that buyer signals are scattered across customer relationship management (CRM), product usage, marketing and engagement systems.

To address this, Zoom believes enrichment comes from a patchwork of suppliers with coverage gaps that revenue teams don’t discover until they’re mid-sequence.

Moreover, it sees the AI tools meant to help as being built on incomplete, stale data that produces generic, untrustworthy output. The result is said to be wasted effort on the wrong accounts at the wrong moments, hours lost to manual research and AI that teams quietly abandon.

Common Room is seen as able to solve this by unifying fragmented signals and partial identities into complete, person-level buyer intelligence, then activating it with AI agents. It consolidates the enrichment, signals and workflow tooling that revenue teams have historically stitched together from many suppliers.

The system is designed to unify first-party data across CRM, product, marketing and engagement systems with real-world buying signals to give revenue teams a continuously refreshed view of every buyer. RoomieAI agents handle account and contact research, message personalisation and prospecting.

The product sees use by GTM teams at companies including Atlassian, Anthropic, Autodesk, Notion, Okta and Snowflake.

Read more about the new world of work Shure, Zoom evolve collaboration with flexible workspaces: Partnership unveils more flexible solutions for Zoom Spaces to support the growing role of human-AI collaboration in meetings and learning, enabling ‘consistent, high‑quality’ audio capture.

The digital workplace gets closer to ‘distance zero’: Research reveals disconnect between employer expectations and employee preferences around return-to-office policies in the new world of hybrid working, but also finds acceptance and uptake of cutting-edge collaboration tools.

Maxhub unveils partnerships, products to enrich unified collaboration: Provider of integrated commercial display and unified communications takes advantage of enterprise AV expo to announce further collaborations with tech leaders to create enhanced multimedia experiences.

Utelogy and Natilik team to enhance managed meeting collaboration spaces: Connected workspaces platform provider teams with digital transformation specialist to expand global reach with proactive monitoring and automation.

The acquisition is also a natural extension of Zoom’s revenue orchestration platform, which captures and analyses sales conversations to deliver real-time coaching, deal intelligence and accurate forecasting.

Going forward, Zoom was confident that Common Room will add the buyer intelligence that amplifies Revenue Accelerator, informing reps what accounts are in-market and who the buyers are before sales calls happen.

Together, said Zoom, they close the loop across the full revenue journey on one platform without stitching together many point solutions. “With Common Room, we’re extending Zoom’s system of action upstream, combining the richest context of how organisations engage with a real-time understanding of every buyer,” said Zoom chief strategy officer Abhisht Arora.

“Revenue teams will now have a single, unified platform that will help them reach the right person at the right moment with the right message at every stage of a deal, cutting busywork and driving better commercial outcomes.”

Common Room CEO Linda Lian said: “We built Common Room to give every seller a real understanding of the person and the organisation on the other side of the deal. Joining Zoom connects our graph to the conversations sellers have every day, where deals are actually won, and to the AI that can act on it. With Zoom’s scale, resources and global reach, we’ll be able to accelerate our roadmap while continuing to serve and innovate for our customers.”

The acquisition comes hot on the heels of Zoom adding a series of agentic AI intelligence capabilities to its core platform and extending its My Notes system to mobile devices. The company said it was aiming to close the gap between conversation and execution.

That is to say that despite conversations happening everywhere – on mobile devices, across platforms and in-person – Zoom believes the systems of record that have traditionally supported work aren’t keeping up. The outcome of the upgrade would be that work would get done after every conversation so people can stop losing momentum.