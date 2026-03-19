Hit the north! UK datacentre focus shifts to M62 and points north

The UK’s largest datacentre construction projects are shifting north, as market saturation and power grid connection issues hit the south east of England.

Of the UK’s top 10 datacentre projects, only one – at East Havering in Essex, with projected capacity of more than 600MW – is in the London area.

The remainder, totalling just under 4GW, are spread north from Oxfordshire, to Lincolnshire, North Wales, the north east and Scotland, most being sites that can tap into offshore wind or nuclear power.

That data comes from construction project information provider Barbour ABI, which tracks planning applications and construction projects.

We took that data to calculate the regional distribution of datacentre projects and trends in terms of year of project completion and MW capacity.

The big picture is that there are 119 datacentres totalling an estimated 8GW currently in the planning process or under construction in the UK right now.

The M62 corridor – with 44 projects totalling 3.3MW – is the most active region, with London and the M4 corridor just behind with 40 projects and 2.3MW.

For the M62 region, that’s due to a larger number of smaller projects in the short term, but also some very large projects that will take up to a decade to achieve full capacity. In projected capacity of completed projects, London and the M4 corridor and the M62 corridor largely mirror each other until 2029.

After that, a number of key planned datacentre completions see the capital and M4 region open a gap. That’s mostly to do with projected 2030 completion dates for projects that include: 600MW (according to planning application) at East Havering; 170MW (estimated) at Uxbridge alongside new power grid capacity; 125MW (estimated) in planned Google datacentres at Thurrock; and 320MW (reported in media) at South Mimms.

Having said that, projects such as the 1GW Elsham Wolds datacentre in North Lincolnshire are multi-phase, and so will see datacentre capacity delivered in stages up to its 2037 completion date.

The 119 datacentre projects have an average projected construction period of three years for single-phase developments, with the highest number of completions set to arrive in 2030, when 17 projects and just over 2GW will come on stream.

Top 10 UK datacentres Name Region Planning stage Completion Capacity (*estimated) Note Elsham Tech Park M62 Corridor Outline 2037 1GW East Havering London & M4 Corridor Confirmed 2030 600MW Ravenscaig AI Energy Campus Scotland Detail 2029 550MW Blyth former power station North East Outline 2030 500MW * 720MW reported Teesworks North East Detail 2030 435MW * Humber Tech Park M62 Corridor Outline 2033 384MW Westerhill AI Energy Campus Scotland Detail 2027 300MW Caernarfon M62 Corridor Outline 2033 260MW* Prosperity Park, Anglesey M62 Corridor Outline 2035 225MW * Didcot power station Other Regional Detail 2031 185MW * The biggest project in capacity terms is the 10-year (multi-phase, 2037 final completion) Elsham Tech Park project in North Lincolnshire, with a projected 1GW capacity and a contract value of £7.5bn. The biggest in value terms is the project at the former Blyth power station in Northumberland, which comes in at £10bn and an estimated 500MW. Barbour ABI pulls planning application data from UK local authorities and collates it for construction industry customers. We can use it to see the datacentre pipeline. While the data is extremely useful, planning application information provides challenges for those that want to track datacentre projects.