North America drives video telematics market to 22 million units by 2030

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based services in commercial vehicle environments has become one of the strongest trends over recent years, in a fleet video telematics sector that is set to grow by 16% globally to 2020, according to a study from Berg Insight.

In the seventh edition of The video telematics market report, the specialist M2M and internet of things (IoT) market research provider’s definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based services deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or an extension of conventional fleet telematics.

It noted that the video telematics market is currently served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics offerings, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video services, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

From a regional perspective, the study found that the front-running North American video telematics market is more than three times the size of the European market, which is to date largely dominated by activities in the UK. Berg Insight estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 7.6 million units in 2025.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18%, the active installed base is predicted to reach over 17.3 million units in North America by 2030. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated at over two million units in 2025. The active installed base is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% to reach 4.3 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2030. Berg Insight ranked Streamax, Samsara and Lytx as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories.

“An increasing share of the companies active in the video telematics space today offer all-in-one solutions integrating fleet and video telematics capabilities on the same platform,” said Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight.

“Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having equipped more than five million commercial vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software platforms and subscription services which are widely used together with its hardware.”

Among the general fleet telematics players, Berg said Samsara stands out as the front-running video service provider with the largest number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Andersson added: “Lytx is the largest video telematics solution specialist and the company was the first to surpass one million vehicle subscriptions for video telematics specifically.”



Other significant players in this space also include fleet management provider Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, video safety specialist Netradyne, and channel-focused Xirgo (formerly Sensata Insights, including acquired video telematics company SmartWitness). These all have estimated installed bases of around half a million units or more.

“The remaining top-10 players are VisionTrack, LightMetrics and Nauto, which all have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically,” said Andersson.

Suppliers with installed bases just outside of the top list include Powerfleet and Jimi IoT, followed by Nexar, Solera Fleet Solutions, Waylens, Cartrack and Idrive.



The report lists additional companies with sizeable installed bases of video telematics, including CameraMatics, Raven Connected, Drive Chart (Go Drive) and Forward Thinking Systems. Other noteworthy players competing in the video telematics space include video-focused providers such as SureCam, Rosco, Seeing Machines, Gauss Control, Mantis, FleetCam and FleetSafe.Ai; with fleet telematics players including Platform Science, Radius, Azuga, Matrix iQ, Microlise, Isaac Instruments, Eroad and AddSecure Transport Solutions; as well as hardware-focused suppliers MiTac, Pittasoft (BlackVue) and Positioning Universal.

“These players have all reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands,” said Andersson.