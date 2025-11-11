North American fleet management systems to show double-digit growth to 2029

As global connectivity gets more pervasive and vehicles become ever-more connected, the fleet management industry has entered a rapid phase of digitisation, and the marketplace in North America is set for a steady upturn over the course of the short-term future, driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-paced organic growth, according to a study from Berg Insight.

The internet of things analyst says the North American fleet management market is relatively consolidated, with the total number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in North America at around 19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. Berg expects this number to reach 33.2 million units by 2029.

It calculates that there are 10 players with estimated installed bases of at least half a million units in the region, and the top-five players alone account for as many as half of the active units in North America. Yet, it adds that the market is served by an abundance of companies, and continues to attract attention from telematics suppliers from all parts of the world that seek to expand in the region.



In terms of the companies that are defining the market at present, the report notes that a handful of service providers have emerged as frontrunners on the fleet management market in North America, with the top five players all estimated to have reached the million mark in terms of installed base.

Canada-based Geotab has established what is regarded as a clear lead in the market, notching up several million active fleet management subscribers in the region. Samsara came in as the runner-up, ahead of US-based Verizon Connect, CalAmp and Lytx, respectively. Additional service providers with estimated installed bases of at least half a million units in North America included Motive, Platform Science and Powerfleet.

Berg made particular emphasis of the fact Platform Science had acquired Trimble’s global transportation telematics business units, while Powerfleet expanded its presence considerably through the acquisitions of both MiX Telematics and Fleet Complete. Other major players with decades of experience in the North American fleet management space cited in the report were Zonar Systems and Solera Fleet Solutions. Zonar Systems was acquired by GPS Trackit, which is now transitioning to the Zonar brand.

The remaining top 15 players with estimated installed bases of at least a couple of hundred thousand units includes Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, GPS Insight, One Step GPS, Gurtam and Teletrac Navman.

The report observes that Bridgestone is mainly represented by Azuga and, to some extent, Webfleet in the North American fleet telematics market. Suppliers Linxup, IntelliShift, Forward Thinking Systems, Rastrac, Michelin Connected Fleet, FleetMovil (Guidepoint Systems), Rand McNally, JJ Keller and Raven Connected were just outside of the top rankings.

Berg also stressed that Forward Thinking Systems recently acquired the Position Logic platform from Kore. Other fleet management players active in North America considered as notable include Positioning Universal, Radius, Eroad and Isaac Instruments.

Going forward, Berg Insight anticipates a scenario where the global fleet management market is dominated by a handful of providers with installed bases measured in the millions. It emphasises the fact that the milestone of one million subscribers worldwide has been surpassed by more than a dozen service providers, driven by growth strategies based on M&A activity and high-paced organic growth.

Six of the current leading suppliers in the report have reached the two million range, and two players have exceeded four million connected units. The analyst says that in the past quarter alone, Geotab surpassed five million subscriptions globally, even before acquiring Verizon Connect’s international commercial operations in October 2025.