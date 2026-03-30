Cambridge Mobile Telematics lands $350m strategic investment

As artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology drives a fundamental shift in how the motor insurance industry manages risk, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has landed a cash injection worth $350m to scale development of its global road safety platform and advance AI models for real-time driving risk assessment and crash detection.

Founded in 2010, CMT claims to be the world’s largest telematics and AI company for safer mobility. The company grew out of the CarTel project at MIT, which began in 2004 under the direction of Hari Balakrishnan and Sam Madden. They developed mobile sensing systems to collect and draw inferences from sensor data on mobile devices, partnering with Boston taxi companies to measure traffic and road conditions.

CMT believes that telematics technology has become a transformative force in the insurance industry, offering unprecedented insights into driving behaviour, crash detection and vehicle usage. It says that by using driving data from vehicles, phones and internet-connected devices – with driver consent – insurers can better identify and positively influence risk, personalise insurance policies, and promote safer and more sustainable driving habits.

The company claims to have built what it regards as arguably the most advanced road safety platform in the world – one trusted by 21 of the top 25 US auto insurers and active in 25 countries. Its AI platform fuses sensor data from smartphones, connected vehicles, dashcams and internet of things (IoT) devices, with real-time AI models for driving risk assessment and crash detection. Furthermore, the company claims that to date it has already prevented over 100,000 crashes, protected 55 million drivers and engaged people in safer driving through 140 programmes worldwide.

CMT believes what makes its approach distinct is that it functions as impact-driven technology: empowering drivers to make safer decisions while giving insurers the data-driven tools they need to personalise policies, reduce losses and better serve their customers.

Fittingly given CMT’s target audience, the $350m strategic investment was co-led by global asset manager TPG and Allianz X, the strategic investment arm of leading global insurer Allianz. It also included contributions from State Farm, whose Drive Safe & Save is said to be one of the most widely used telematics platforms in America.

The strategic investment is accompanied by long-term commercial agreements with various Allianz Group operating entities, including Allianz Partners and Allianz Versicherungs-AG, to collaborate on data-driven insurance and service offerings across Europe for retail customers, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and mobility partners.

“[This] investment strengthens our work to create safer roads, stronger communities and a better future, and we’re energised by our partnerships with TPG, Allianz and State Farm,” said William V. Powers, co-founder and CEO of CMT, commenting on the move. “Every crash we prevent, every life we protect, and every driver we help improve, brings us closer to solving one of the world’s biggest challenges. We’re applying the full power of AI to transform mobility on a global scale to help save lives, reduce costs and support more sustainable transportation.”

Allianz regards the partnership with CMT as enhancing its strategic capabilities, fostering innovation and promoting safer mobility by combining telematics solutions with its global expertise as a leading motor insurer and assistance services provider.

“At Allianz X, we don’t just invest; we build the capabilities and partnerships that shape the future of insurance and mobility. By combining CMT’s telematics solutions with Allianz’s global reach, we shift from reacting to risks to preventing them,” noted Allianz X CEO Nazim Cetin. “This deal exemplifies how we use strategic foresight to enhance Allianz through innovation, improving customer experience and promoting safer mobility for all.”

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, said: “We are working closely with OEMs and automotive partners globally to drive forward the future of mobility. CMT’s technology enables us to provide even more tailored and data-driven insurance and assistance services to our partners and customers, ensuring peace of mind along the whole customer journey.”

TPG is making its investment through The Rise Funds, the multi-sector strategy of its global impact investing platform State Farm, and sees CMT’s real-time risk platform as a natural extension of its broader strategy of applying AI and data to improve outcomes for the customers and communities it serves.

“CMT demonstrates the power and potential of impact-driven technology,” said Akash Pradhan, business unit partner for The Rise Funds. “With the company’s data and DriveWell Atlas AI models, we are empowering drivers to make safer decisions, while also helping to make auto insurance more affordable. We are excited to partner with CMT, Allianz and State Farm to expand the company’s leadership position in AI-driven telematics.”

Sara Frankowiak, State Farm vice-president and actuary, said: “For State Farm, the investment reflects its commitment to leveraging technology to better serve the more than 90 million policies it holds across the US, including through more accurate risk assessment that benefits customers directly.

“CMT’s platform moves us closer to a world where crash prevention is possible for every driver. As a mutual company with a history of helping people protect what matters most, safer drivers mean better outcomes for everyone – and lower cost of coverage for our customers.”