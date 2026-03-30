Mobile network operators urged to help commercialise 5G live production

A consortium of companies in the media industry – encompassing broadcasters, equipment providers and 5G connectivity firms – is calling on mobile network operators (MNOs) to expose standardised quality on demand (QoD) network application programming interfaces (APIs) so broadcasters and production companies can secure the connectivity they need for resilient, ultra-low-latency live broadcast production.

The Statement of Requirement was issued by private 5G connectivity provider Neutral Wireless and supported by Amarisoft, AW2S, BBC, Haivision, France Télévisions, RAI and Sony, with further support from the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) and GSMA Fusion, a programme by the global mobile trade association to unite industry and mobile operators in harnessing the power of the network.

The parties argue that without user-accessible control of network performance, it is difficult for broadcasters to prioritise the most critical video and audio, and control data flows during live production – especially in high-demand or congested environments.

The firms say that at present, recent private 5G standalone deployments have demonstrated the potential of 5G for live broadcast production at scale, including the coronation of King Charles III in 2023 and the Paris 2024 Games, where uplink-biased networks supported large numbers of contribution, supplementary and production feeds.

They observed that wireless broadcast production currently relies on three link types: contribution links (remote, low bitrate and high latency); supplementary links (medium quality and latency); and production links (local, high bitrate, ultra-low latency).

They add that while public 4G and 5G networks are already widely used for contribution links due to nationwide network coverage and ease of use for camera crew, such shared capacity can lead to higher latency, reduced video quality and inconsistent performance for live feeds caused by congestion in high-demand environments.

As broadcasters adopt more demanding 5G standalone workflows – often alongside other “stacked” use cases on the same infrastructure – the ability to prioritise key devices and data flows on demand is becoming crucial.