Unreliable fleet connectivity driving employee exodus

To stay competitive, resilient and adaptable in an evolving market, UK fleet operators are having to focus on future technology such as advanced connectivity, but network issues and failures are proving massively disruptive for fleets, according to a study from Ericsson.

The Sector in focus: Connecting the UK’s mass fleets study explores the challenges mass fleet operators currently face, and how connectivity services can help address them. The research was conducted in 2025 by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 400 UK, Channel Islands and Republic of Ireland-based fleet managers.

Among the key findings is that just under three in 10 fleet managers believe unreliable connectivity hurts their professional reputations, yet only a third still rely on hotspots from mobile devices.

Good connectivity is fundamental to modern fleet business. According to the survey, 31% of decision-makers believe having the ability to access onboard devices, such as cameras or digital signage, is critical to staying competitive. Likewise, 30% state that the ability to push security policy updates remotely and secure data transfers to and from the corporate network are all requirements for a modern mass fleet operator.

However, fleet operators cite unreliable connectivity as a main driver for customer complaints. Somewhat worryingly, 27% of operators struggle to find compatible routers that meet their requirements, which is why a third (33%) of workers still rely on hotspots from their mobile devices to complete tasks.

Just over a quarter (27%) of fleet managers struggle to avoid connectivity dead zones, and while connectivity failures are regarded as hugely disruptive for fleets, only 41% of operators have a failover network in place to ensure operations remain uninterrupted during outages or disruptions.

Similarly, only 46% have cloud backup, which puts their data at risk. At the same time, just 23% sync data when vehicles return to the depot, and 17% still rely on manual processes to do so. This means managers could be relying on data which is days or even weeks old, preventing them from taking meaningful action to improve operations today.

Read more about telematics Ford Pro advances telematics for fleet management: Auto manufacturing giant updates fleet management software and reaffirms commitment to maintaining standardised software-based data experiences for fleet vehicle informatics.

Geotab, BYD Trucks Europe gear up IoT for sustainable fleet management: Geotab and BYD Trucks Europe collaborate to provide fleet management solution across Europe within end-to-end connectivity to ensure data privacy and security in the region.

Wialon fits out four million IoT-connected vehicles: Global fleet management and IoT software platform racks up record number of vehicles connected on GPS tracking and internet of things software platform.

LGE gains mileage in smart automotive: We look at how LGE plans to take its accumulated wealth of knowledge in its traditional business lines to the business sector, we explore the firm’s moves in the automotive sector.

Poor connectivity is also leading to missed service-level agreements (33%), and increased frustration among workers (32%). As a result, 29% of workers say they would consider alternative roles or employers if they continue to face unreliable connectivity, directly hurting fleet operations.

The study also reveals grounds for optimism, with 39% of fleet operators planning to upgrade their mobile network technology to 5G and 37% installing in-vehicle connectivity to support IoT systems. Meanwhile, 37% are investing in satellite connectivity to help eliminate dead zones. These measures help improve resiliency and operational capability.

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is also found to be rising, with 40% of managers planning to implement AI analytics in their fleet operations in the near future. This, said Ericsson, can help process data from internet of things (IoT) devices and cameras to identify areas where cost-savings can be made – for instance, combining deliveries to avoid sending out half-empty vans, or to plan efficient routes and assignments.

The research also notes that as these use cases expand, ensuring secure bandwidth and low latency is critical to their effectiveness. Cloud-based tools and secure connectivity services are cited as being essential to sustaining performance without putting pressure on IT teams.

However, despite the positive steps, the report also warns that perceptions around the high cost of connectivity (24%), security and compliance requirements (23%), and the complexity of software upgrades (23%) are still hindering the widespread adoption of cellular connectivity services, which can provide the reliability, speed and bandwidth needed for modern fleet operations.

Similarly, while Ericsson says it is reassuring that 42% of C-suite or strategy leaders are now involved in the decision-making for fleet connectivity, just 23% are working with external consultants or managed service providers who could help organisations overcome these barriers.

Ericsson stresses that enterprises should note that due to increased competition and technological advancements, cellular connectivity is in fact becoming much more affordable, and provides businesses with greater control over their data usage.