One year on from the M&S cyber attack: What did we learn?

Over the four-day Easter weekend of 18 to 21 April 2025, customers of British high street fixture Marks & Spencer (M&S) took to social media in droves to lament an apparent outage that was causing disruption to in-store contactless payments.

At first glance, the disruption appeared to be the result of a run-of-the-mill IT glitch that happens from time to time, but by Tuesday 22 April, it was starting to become apparent that something far more sinister was going on. M&S shut down multiple public-facing services, such as online shopping and in-store click and collect, and CEO Stuart Machin made the rounds of the morning news studios to confirm that the retailer had been hit by a cyber attack.

The incident was the first in a series of damaging attacks against UK retailers – all orchestrated in similar fashion via the systems of an unwitting third-party tech supplier – to come to light.

As the likes of Co-op and even Harrods were drawn in, Scattered Spider – the English-speaking hacking collective behind the attack – and associated groups such as Lapsus$ and ShinyHunters became household names.

Over the summer of 2025, the teen hackers turned their attention to other targets, hitting organisations operating in multiple verticals all over the world. The cyber crime spree arguably hit its zenith – or nadir depending on your point of view – with the August 2025 attack on carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the repercussions of which continue to reverberate around the UK economy nearly eight months on.

But the chaos kicked off at M&S, with shelves left empty as store managers struggled with downed ordering systems, and homes across the nation going without upmarket picky teas, pig-shaped gummy sweets and caterpillar-themed cakes.

Third-party vulnerabilities: it started with a phone call “A year on from the M&S attack, the numbers tell a stark story. Retail cyber attacks grew around 34% last year, and the trajectory since then suggests that figure has only climbed further,” says Check Point UK and Ireland head of enterprise, Charlotte Wilson. “What the incident made clear is how the nature of the attack itself should be understood. The initial entry point at M&S, and at others like Jaguar Land Rover … was a phone call. Someone convinced a helpdesk operative to hand over system access by impersonating an employee. That was the door in, and it opened onto hundreds of millions of pounds of damage. The most expensive cyber attack in British retail history began with a conversation.” Muhammad Yahya Patel, Huntress virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) and EMEA cyber security adviser, says it is precisely this relatively unsophisticated origin story that marks the M&S breach as a case study that every security team – whether working in retail or not – should have printed out and stuck on the wall. “The attackers didn’t find a zero-day. They didn’t bypass a next-gen firewall. They picked up the phone, pretended to be an M&S employee and asked a third-party service desk to reset a password. That was it,” says Patel. “Everything that followed, the Active Directory database exfiltration, the credential cracking, the ransomware deployment across VMware hosts – all of it flowed from lack of service desk processes. “What Archie Norman called ‘sophisticated impersonation’ in Parliament is what the security community has been calling a Scattered Spider hallmark since the MGM breach in 2023. The playbook was public. The technique was documented. And it still worked. “Perhaps the most sobering detail [is] the four individuals arrested by the NCA in July were aged 17 to 20. These weren’t nation-state actors with deep pockets and government backing. They were young, English speaking and highly effective at finding the gap between an organisation’s technical controls, people and processes.”

The lasting effect on boardroom conversations But significantly, says Check Point’s Wilson, the M&S attack seems to have served as a much-needed alarm call for the retail industry, and many of her customers have started scrutinising their supply chains as a result. “The attack exposed a hard truth: your security posture is only as strong as the weakest link in your vendor ecosystem, and for many retailers, that link had never been seriously stress-tested. The supply chain conversations happening in boardrooms today simply weren’t happening 18 months ago,” she says. “Cyber risk is now seen as a board-level issue in a way it simply wasn’t before. That cultural shift may prove to be the attack’s most important legacy.” Five lessons for cyber leaders Patel at Huntress shares some of the core takeaways for CISOs from the M&S incident: You should understand that human exploitation is a primary attack surface – Scattered Spider did not need to craft a malicious phishing email or exploit any vulnerabilities, and service desks need to be equipped to deal with this. If in-house or outsourced helpdesk staffer can reset credentials on privileged accounts following a phone call, that’s an unacceptable gap. Know that Active Directory (AD) is one of your crown jewels and must be treated as such – too many organisations treat its security as an afterthought but if attackers get their hands on your domain controller database, it’s basically game over. Detection, access control and planning for AD compromise need to be top priorities. Know that legacy infrastructure isn’t a tech problem but a risk – M&S suffered from a perennial problem, that of too many old and new systems forming a tangled web that made lateral movement a doddle for Scattered Spider and made stopping them harder for its security team. Accumulated technical debt is not a problem unique to M&S either, instead it is universal. You are probably still underestimating third-party risk factors – supplier ecosystems must face the same scrutiny as internal IT systems, otherwise you have no idea what cyber risks you face. You must assume breach, respond and build accordingly – contrast the M&S and Co-op attacks, which despite being basically identical had wildly differing outcomes for the victims, with Co-op back on its feet much quicker. “Prevention will always have limits. Speed of response is where the real resilience lives,” adds Patel. Dominic Mortimer, who leads the red team at Bulletproof from WorkNest, agrees that security leaders seem to be more alert to the dangers of social engineering. “The M&S breach accounted for a massive and direct uptick in organisations wanting to include similar breach scenarios in their tests,” Mortimer tells Computer Weekly. “I think like 80% of the latest red teams we’ve done following that breach announcement have all included help desk [or] vishing simulation scenarios to ensure the organisation’s resilience and defences extend to these third-party areas. “It very much shone a light on an area that had previously been neglected by organisations and many reconsidered or approached with greater scrutiny their reliance on outsourced third-party entities. So, it’s very much become a warning tale that organisations have taken to heart, which is a massive positive despite the bad times had by M&S.”