CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
One year on from M&S attack – has retail cyber security improved?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, it’s been a year since the ransomware attack that brought down Marks & Spencer – but has the retail sector learned from the experience? Connected vehicles are entering the AI era – we look at the latest automotive developments. And a quantum algorithm scientist explains what’s happening in this important emerging field. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
One year on from the M&S cyber attack: What did we learn?
A year on from the Marks & Spencer cyber attack, we look back at the incident, consider the lessons learned and ask if the retail sector is any more secure today
-
CES 2026: Connected vehicles accelerate the pace of AI
In a round-up of this year’s CES, we look at the rise of connected vehicles, robotics and artificial intelligence, with prototypes evolving into real deployments
-
Interview: Researching quantum algorithms for today’s devices
The world of quantum computing is a noisy place, where error correction is needed to ensure quantum devices run correctly. Lucy Robson, a quantum algorithm scientist at Universal Quantum, tells Computer Weekly all about it