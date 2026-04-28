CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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One year on from M&S attack – has retail cyber security improved?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, it’s been a year since the ransomware attack that brought down Marks & Spencer – but has the retail sector learned from the experience? Connected vehicles are entering the AI era – we look at the latest automotive developments. And a quantum algorithm scientist explains what’s happening in this important emerging field. Read the issue now.