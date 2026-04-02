NCSC warns high-risk individuals of Signal and WhatsApp social engineering attacks

High-risk individuals have been urged to take steps to reduce their exposure to social engineering attacks against encrypted messaging apps, including Signal, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ, warned that politicians, academics, journalists and lawyers are at greater risk from social engineering attacks by nation state-backed hackers attempting to gain access to messaging services.

Government officials have also been targeted by China, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) – which hacked the encrypted emails of a former head of MI6 – and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The NCSC’s alert follows warnings from Google’s Threat Intelligence Group in February that Russian state-backed groups were making increasing efforts to target the Signal accounts of people of interest to the Russian intelligence services.

Hacking groups were using social engineering techniques to trick high-risk individuals into linking their Signal, or other messaging accounts to devices controlled by the hackers, allowing them to read messages sent and received by the target.

Techniques include attempts to trick victims into sharing login or account recovery codes, to persuade people to join group chats, to impersonate someone known to the victim, or to send malicious links or QR codes.