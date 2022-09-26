How Russian intelligence hacked the encrypted emails of former MI6 boss Richard Dearlove

A Russian cyber attack group has been targeting politicians, journalists, and military and intelligence officials across Britain and Europe for at least seven years, and may have stockpiled access to and data from target computers and phones for future operations, according to data analysed by Computer Weekly.

The group’s greatest success to date has been to publicly compromise emails and documents from Richard Dearlove, a top British spy chief and former head of MI6, as well as over 60 others in a secretive network of right-wing activists set up in 1988 to campaign for extreme separation of Britain from the European Union. Dearlove was chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) from 1999 to 2004, holding the post immortalised in James Bond films and fiction as “M” – although in real life the role is known as “C”.

Soon after the Iraq war, Dearlove left SIS to become master of Pembroke College Cambridge. In August 2018, after leaving Cambridge, Dearlove joined with retired history academic Professor Gwythian Prins to launch a covert operation called Operation Surprise. The declared goal of Operation Surprise was to create a “Continuity Leave vehicle” to “block any deal” negotiated by then Prime Minister Teresa May.

The group’s “political aims” included, “if necessary, to remove this Prime Minister and replace with one fit for purpose”, and “in due course, to cleanse the polluted civil service from top to bottom”.

Each page of Prins’s plan, which was among the thousands of leaked emails and documents, was watermarked “top secret” in red capital letters, as if classified as a genuine government plan. The final page, wrote Prins, was “super top secret” because it listed the “Op Surprise” top team and identified the people they wanted to recruit.

Besides Dearlove and Prins, and Gisela Stuart, a former Labour MP who supported Boris Johnson over Brexit, as chair, the team that were going to “save” Britain were retired Cambridge history professor Robert Tombs, Vote Leave organiser Matthew Elliott, Lawyers for Britain organiser Martin Howe KC, and Robert Salisbury, the Marquis of Salisbury.

Dearlove’s emails and files were among 22,002 harvested from encrypted Protonmail accounts and made available on an anonymously registered website called Sneakystrawhead, which first appeared on the internet on 20 April 2022. It consists of one page featuring images, a short article, and selected document extracts. The full emails were published as 12 compressed zip files on two separate internet storage sites.

Computer Weekly downloaded the files as soon as they were identified, checked for malware, and has loaded all the mails, files and metadata to free text and structured query systems for full analysis and future projects.

Richard Dearlove

(Image: Cate Gillon/Getty) Richard Dearlove(Image: Cate Gillon/Getty)

Included in the leaked documents were 871 emails and files sent and received by Dearlove between 2018 and 2022, revealing his contacts and emails with over 400 government, military, intelligence and political officials. These included former chief of defence staff Lord Guthrie and Falklands War commander Brigadier Julian Thompson. Several former senior SIS officers are named in the emails, as are politicians including Gisela Stuart, Steve Baker, MP, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP.

Dearlove was the highest profile and most important target for any Russian-backed hacking group. At MI6, he presided over intelligence operations in the run-up to the Iraq war, when the agency produced intelligence reports that were used by the government to justify its support for the war against Saddam Hussein.

The subsequent Chilcot report into the Iraq war found that government references to intelligence about weapons of mass destruction were over-certain and did not adequately stress uncertainties. According to Chilcot, “Personal intervention [by Dearlove] and its urgency gave added weight to a report that had not been properly evaluated and would have coloured the perception of ministers and senior officials”.

Revenge for Johnson’s support for Ukraine Dearlove told Computer Weekly that he did not have anything to add to statements he had already made or published himself. “You would also be wise to treat the Proton email content and the interpretation of it with caution. Both are subject to Russian manipulation,” he said. Asked if he had any specific comments on the authenticity or factual accuracy of specific emails and documents hacked from his Protonmail accounts and reported here, Dearlove did not respond, saying only that interpretation of the material was “misplaced or simply incorrect”. Professor Prins confirmed that he had been a victim of a “hack and leak” attack by the Russian FSB (Federal Security Service). The attack, he said, was a “serious criminal offence … I cannot comment”. He urged Computer Weekly to “continue to probe the technical nature of Russian cyber warfare”. The presumed Russian website framed the documents as representing a conspiracy for a “Very English Coup d’Etat” intended to get Boris Johnson into Downing Street. “What would you say if they tell you that the country you live in is governed by the coup plotters?” it asked, adding that “hoaxers control their puppet – sneaky strawhead”. The name was a derisive dig at Johnson – and pointed clearly to why Russian intelligence would suddenly reveal its cyber successes. Ten days before the hacking operation, on 10 April 2022, Johnson had suddenly left London to appear on a televised walkabout in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin secretariat and spokespersons expressed fury. Previously the recipient of funding and largesse from government-linked Russian nationals, Johnson was now a demon figure, who immediately became actively and soon literally persona non grata in Moscow and banned from Russia. The speed with which Russian intelligence apparatus were then able to assemble, curate, present and publish the hacked material to attack Johnson strongly suggests that hacking political figures in the UK did not start after his unwelcome (to Moscow) jaunt to Kyiv. The leak website was not publicised or reported for over six weeks. There is evidence that it was promoted on Reddit, but then failed to get traction or attention. The Reddit post was deleted. On 15 May 2022, the story of the hack and leak was scooped on Grayzone, a US website that, according to Wikipedia, published “pro-Russian propaganda during the Russian invasion of Ukraine”. Kit Klarenberg, the author, worked until 2019 for Russia Today’s radio outlet Sputnik. Klarenberg said he was not told about the Russian Sneakystrawhead website when writing his story, or even afterwards. He said the email copies and files he used in his Grayzone article were passed to him anonymously over cloud sites. He said his report initially had little impact or perceived credibility because of Grayzone’s reputation. When journalists (including the author of this article) then searched Google for language used in some of the documents in Klarenburg’s story, they turned up in a Google cache file pointing to the Sneakystrawhead site. After being approached by Reuters and other publications, Dearlove, Prins and Tombs said they had become aware of the hack. They and others have not challenged the authenticity or accuracy of the emails and documents. In a subsequent story in June 2022, Klarenberg and Grayzone published extensive details of emails hacked and leaked from left-wing freelance journalist Paul Mason, who has frequently savagely criticised Putin’s war in Ukraine. There was no evidence at the time of writing that the contents of Mason’s hacked mailbox had been more widely publicised or placed on the internet.

Targeting Nato countries According to multiple cyber security companies, the as-yet unidentified Russian Federation intelligence agency behind these attacks began targeting users in Nato countries, including Britain, by late 2015. The group also attacked Russian neighbouring countries Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The group has been dubbed Seaborgium by Microsoft, ColdRiver by Google, TA446 by Proofpoint, and Callisto by F-Secure. F-Secure was the first to identify the main attack methods and targets. These involve careful and selective target reconnaissance followed by phishing or spearphishing emails. They are also reported to use spoofed correspondence from email accounts to which they had acquired credentials. The Sneakystrawhead operation has all the hallmarks of classic Russian intelligence hack-and-leak operations, such as were used extensively and effectively in 2016 in the months leading up to the election of Donald Trump. Computer Weekly previously reported on how British and US actors became part of a subsequent deception strategy to hide and obfuscate Russian involvement. Subsequently, in the reports by the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, the FBI was able to identify the agency and agents concerned, and to name and shame and indict the individual officers concerned as members of units of the GRU, Russian’s military intelligence service. The 2016 Russian attacks were initially attributed to cyber attack groups called Fancy Bear and Cosy Bear by the cyber security group Crowdstrike, and other names by other companies. The Security Service of Ukraine has suggested a possible connection between Cosy Bear and the group behind the Sneakystrawhead hacking, and thus to the GRU. But this attribution is not confirmed by the majority of cyber security companies. The obvious alternative agencies are the SVR, the Russian foreign intelligence service, and FSB, the federal security service which Putin headed before becoming president. Security researchers say the group they call Callisto is continuing to set up new phishing infrastructure every week. Microsoft said that up to mid-September 2022, the group had targeted over 30 organisations since the start of the year. The security companies report that the group’s consistent methodology has been social engineering to gain credibility to persuade targets to click on malicious URLs or open PDF files containing malicious executable files. They “slowly [infiltrate] targeted organisations’ social networks through constant impersonation, rapport building and phishing to deepen their intrusion”. They have “successfully compromised organisations and people of interest in consistent campaigns for several years, rarely changing methodologies”. One proven method is to scan LinkedIn for staff and targets using fake profiles. The group has subjected the UK to at least three hack-and-leak operations to date. To facilitate wide-ranging attacks, the attackers have registered many dozens of spoof phishing addresses, some of which appear likely to have been used to bag Dearlove’s network as it began and grew.