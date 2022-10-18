CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How Russia hacked a former MI6 spy chief
In this week’s Computer Weekly, Russian hackers leaked emails and documents from British government, military, and intelligence officials – we examine the implications. New EU laws will govern online safety and the use of AI, but what do they mean for organisations? And we look at the growth in checkout-free shopping. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Russian intelligence hacked the encrypted emails of former MI6 boss Richard Dearlove
Hack by Russian-linked ColdRiver group exposed former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove’s contacts and email communications with government, military, intelligence and political officials
EU rolling out measures for online safety and AI liability
The European Council has approved the passage of the Digital Services Act to protect people’s rights online, while the European Commission has announced proposals to help those negatively affected by artificial intelligence to claim compensation
Mapping out the rise in checkout-free shopping
There has been a boom in the number of checkout-free stores globally, but will that growth continue and which retailers are interested?