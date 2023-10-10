CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Teeing up tech at the Ryder Cup
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes at golf’s Ryder Cup to see the tech firsts introduced to improve the fan experience. UK tech leaders explain why they feel ‘betrayed’ by the government’s net-zero policy changes. And we examine the governance challenges behind immerse technologies such as VR and the metaverse. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Ryder Cup testbed to feature tech firsts in Rome
This year’s Ryder Cup will test out technology to improve how fans digitally consume the event while reducing the workload on IT teams
UK tech sector ‘let down’ and ‘betrayed’ over Rishi Sunak’s net-zero policy tweaks
Now the dust has settled on the news Rishi Sunak is tweaking several of the policies underpinning the government’s net-zero goal, the UK tech industry has hit back at the news