CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

All eyes are on the Post Office scandal – at last

In this week’s Computer Weekly, 15 years since we first revealed the plight of subpostmasters, and four years since their High Court victory, the UK public and government are getting behind the victims, thanks to a TV dramatisation of the scandal. We look at government plans to quash convictions, and analyse the role of Horizon IT supplier Fujitsu in how the Post Office scandal developed. Read the issue now.