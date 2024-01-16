CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
All eyes are on the Post Office scandal – at last
In this week’s Computer Weekly, 15 years since we first revealed the plight of subpostmasters, and four years since their High Court victory, the UK public and government are getting behind the victims, thanks to a TV dramatisation of the scandal. We look at government plans to quash convictions, and analyse the role of Horizon IT supplier Fujitsu in how the Post Office scandal developed. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Hundreds of subpostmasters to have convictions quashed in blanket exoneration
The government has chosen to introduce legislation that will enable it to exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters as a group
-
How Fujitsu became a central part of the Post Office scandal
As a TV drama brings the Post Office scandal to a wider audience, many are wondering how and why a Japanese IT company became embroiled in the story – we examine the troubled history behind Fujitsu’s role