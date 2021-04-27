CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Justice at last in Post Office IT scandal
In this week’s Computer Weekly, 12 years after we broke the story, victims of the Post Office IT scandal finally have their criminal convictions overturned. We take a virtual tour of a Microsoft datacentre and meet a server called ‘Mega-Godzilla Beast’. And we find out how technology is transforming Nationwide Building Society. Read the issue now.
Post Office scandal victims have criminal convictions overturned in Court of Appeal
Subpostmasters have their criminal convictions overturned after a judge rules that the Post Office prosecuted them without investigating computer errors
Inside a Microsoft Azure datacentre: Cloud giant invites users on server farm virtual tour
Software giant wants to give users a ‘tangible view’ of the inner workings of its public cloud through a newly launched virtual tour experience
CIO interview: Gary Delooze, CIO, Nationwide
Building society’s CIO talks about building a technology strategy, working with the rest of the business and the Covid-19 pandemic