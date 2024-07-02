CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

UKtech50 2024: The most influential people in UK technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 50 most influential people in UK technology for 2024, in our annual UKtech50 list. We talk to Post Office scandal campaigner Alan Bates, voted the most influential person in tech this year. Plus, we find out why a bunch of mobile app startups jumped into a freezing lake near the Arctic Circle. Read the issue now.