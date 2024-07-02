CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
UKtech50 2024: The most influential people in UK technology
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 50 most influential people in UK technology for 2024, in our annual UKtech50 list. We talk to Post Office scandal campaigner Alan Bates, voted the most influential person in tech this year. Plus, we find out why a bunch of mobile app startups jumped into a freezing lake near the Arctic Circle. Read the issue now.
Computer Weekly has announced the 14th annual UKtech50 – our definitive list of the movers and shakers in the UK tech sector
UKtech50 winner interview: Alan Bates, Post Office Horizon scandal campaigner
UKtech50 winner Alan Bates talks to Computer Weekly about why the Post Office needs to be modernised, how to deploy an IT system the right way and his plans to write a book