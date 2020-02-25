CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Using meteorological data to prepare for the worst
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after the storms that swept across the UK, we look at the technology behind Weather Source’s meteorological data service. Oracle and SAP are battling over customers to upgrade their ERP systems to the cloud. And we report from the world’s biggest retail tech show. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Weather Source uses Snowflake to keep ahead of extreme weather
The impact of Storm Ciara shows the importance of accurate weather data. We look at the tech behind Weather Source’s service
-
Oracle execs bullish against SAP on cloud applications ground
Senior Oracle executives express confidence in putative cloud-based competitive advantage against SAP and other rivals before and during London Open World conference
-
The big retail tech themes from Retail’s Big Show
The National Retail Federation’s Big Show signals the kick-off of the retail events calendar. We look over the themes promised for retail tech over the next year