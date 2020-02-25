CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

25 February 2020

Using meteorological data to prepare for the worst

In this week’s Computer Weekly, after the storms that swept across the UK, we look at the technology behind Weather Source’s meteorological data service. Oracle and SAP are battling over customers to upgrade their ERP systems to the cloud. And we report from the world’s biggest retail tech show. Read the issue now.

