CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How cosmetics retailer Lush authenticates with ease
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Lush has modernised user authentication, governed by a desire to care for customer data. We also talk to the chief data officer at Nasa about data as a strategic asset, and the ground of better decision-making. And we foreground a call for the government and the Post Office to compensate victims of the Horizon computer system without delay. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How cosmetics retailer Lush made over its approach to authentication
Evolving approaches to IT at cosmetics retailer Lush meant the organisation’s previous approach to authentication was no longer up to scratch. Find out how it overcame this hurdle
Government and Post Office should stop discussing Horizon victim compensation and pay it
The first hearing in the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hears why victims should be paid compensation immediately
Ron Thompson, CDO, Nasa: Mind the data gap
Data is the crown jewels of business, but is often siloed. We speak to the chief data officer at Nasa about developing a data integration culture