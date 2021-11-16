CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

How cosmetics retailer Lush authenticates with ease

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Lush has modernised user authentication, governed by a desire to care for customer data. We also talk to the chief data officer at Nasa about data as a strategic asset, and the ground of better decision-making. And we foreground a call for the government and the Post Office to compensate victims of the Horizon computer system without delay. Read the issue now.