CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How data has helped in the fight against coronavirus
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the Office for National Statistics about the important role data plays in the battle against Covid-19. We also look at the speedy deployment of the Scottish contact-tracing app and report on a discussion about the UK government’s delayed response to its digital identity consultation. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Interview: Frankie Kay, interim director general for data capability, ONS
The Office for National Statistics’ interim director general for data capability talks about how data plays an important role in the battle against Covid-19 and how the pandemic has unearthed new ways of collaborating
Experts slam government digital ID response
TechUK panel members say the government’s response to its digital identity consultation provides no concrete plan for moving forward
Scottish health bodies accelerate mobile Covid-19 detection technology
Scottish regional and national government take the high and fast road to developing contact-tracing technology to assist in preventing further spread of Covid-19