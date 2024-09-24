CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

24 September 2024

Powering Britain’s economy – datacentres gain in status

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the UK government has finally classified datacentres as critical national infrastructure – we ask, what took it so long? We assess the impact of the EU’s new energy efficiency rules on datacentre operators. And we discuss the power of information and diversity with the chief data officer at Legal & General. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

