CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Powering Britain’s economy – datacentres gain in status
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the UK government has finally classified datacentres as critical national infrastructure – we ask, what took it so long? We assess the impact of the EU’s new energy efficiency rules on datacentre operators. And we discuss the power of information and diversity with the chief data officer at Legal & General. Read the issue now.
UK government adds datacentres to CNI regime: Why did it take so long?
After years of lobbying, the UK government has agreed to classify datacentres as critical national infrastructure, with the tech industry claiming the move is long overdue, but also recognition of the importance of server farms to the economy
Driving IT sustainability in datacentres
Europe’s datacentre operators need to get their power report cards to comply with the European Commission’s drive to greener EU datacentres