A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to datacentre cooling
Effective cooling methods are essential for the running of the datacentre. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how to power them efficiently, the potential of a shift to liquid cooling systems and the most cost-effective methods of datacentre cooling.
Table Of Contents
- Datacentres of the future will be lean, mean and green: Developing more efficient datacentres in an increasingly resource-hungry world is still possible.
- Cool customer: We consider if we’re heading for a shift to liquid cooling systems, and what this would mean for the environment.
- Datacentre and chill - finding the right conditions: We explore the cost-effective, energy-efficient services keeping datacentres cool.