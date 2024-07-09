CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How data drives decisions at BAE Systems
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the chief data officer of one of the UK’s biggest manufacturers, BAE Systems, about data strategy and diversity. Microsoft’s claims over sovereign cloud for government IT are under scrutiny – we examine the issues. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at trends in cloud databases. Read the issue now.
Women in Data: BAE Systems’ CDO on why diversity in data matters
From working with primates in the rainforest, to running Covid data for the government, to being at the bleeding edge of data in defence, BAE Systems CDO Johanna Hutchinson discusses why diversity matters in the field of data
UK government’s M365 use under scrutiny after Microsoft’s ‘no guarantee of sovereignty’ disclosure
Microsoft’s hold on government IT is under scrutiny, following a disclosure to a Scottish policing body that saw the software giant advise that it cannot guarantee data sovereignty in its cloud-based Microsoft 365 suite