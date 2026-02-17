Interview: CyrusOne on the sustainable innovation that drives datacentre business outcomes

Speaking to Computer Weekly from colocation giant CyrusOne’s head office in Dallas, Texas, the company’s vice-president of environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS), Kyle Myers, says that while strategies that reduce energy use shrink your bills, there is more to it than that.

Sustainability initiatives and the sort of strategic liaison work that comes with wearing that particular hat are also very often highly trusted initiatives, where partners are keen to work together. So, sustainability conversations can and do deliver “the best intel” in ways that ultimately drive innovation through sharing and transparency, Myers says.

“[EHS] is actually a profit centre in the company,” he says. “I know people tend to think it isn’t. Compared to some other hats that I’ve worn, sustainability is usually not a cost centre.”

Myers agrees that data is the new oil, as we’ve so often heard, responding: “Yes, [it’s] all that good stuff. People love to share best practices. Speaking with customers is where I hear what’s innovative, what they’re working on and which competitors they’d point to.”

And, typically, there is openness. Many see the potential for the greater good, for both sustainability and company valuations.

Digging into past job history Myers does not specifically come from a datacentre or IT background. Before moving to the cloud, as it were, he spent a decade in the manufacturing and chemicals industry. His bachelors in environmental public health and safety netted an early role at a chemicals treatment, storage and disposal facility dealing with waste cyanide, chlorine and the like. Following up with an MBA, Myers then had stints at large companies such as Dean Foods, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Home Depot, as well as the University of Florida. “My last company was going into bankruptcy, so it made sense to jump. And I just happened to get a call saying, ‘We’re looking for somebody in a datacentre’,” he says. “I said I don’t really know what that means, amd, ‘You’ve got the wrong person’.” But the more Myers heard, the more his interest was piqued. A lot of datacentres relied on fairly new disciplines, including environmental or sustainability aspects. “Most safety people would say, and I think this is also true for environmental, that manufacturing and industrial is gold-standard experience,” he adds. “You’re dealing with hazardous waste, dangerous chemicals and large pieces of equipment. You can’t afford to make mistakes – it does have a little splash of excitement to it as well.” With health and safety and environmental matters spanning his whole career to date, moving to a focus on greenhouse gases (GHGs) and climate change was almost a natural progression. Although, when Myers was at school, it was problems such as acid rain that caused more worry across the sector. “I’m not saying companies didn’t have programmes or didn’t think about sustainability, [and] that it wasn’t central to most companies. That is not true, at least not in the worlds I’ve worked in,” he says. However, working with some of the largest customers in the world, and perhaps being based on the US West Coast, means companies often take sustainability very seriously. Such organisations have “very aggressive goals”, Myers explains.

A world of possibilities – in silos Once convinced and sitting at CyrusOne, Myers saw the firm needed to pay more attention to sustainability, thinking through its position to understand what it did and did not want to do. A world of possibilities existed, often in silos, and needed figuring out, he says. “Our company, like many others, did sustainability stuff, but they didn’t really think of it under that topic. About six years ago, we first pointed out the need to have a central focus on just sustainability,” Myers says. It needed to understand engineering, operations, construction, finance and think everything they did through. Myers team then started a sustainability working group, a cross-functional team that meets every month. It includes multiple business functions, such as marketing, human resources (HR), engineering, operations, construction and more. Since then, working at CyrusOne has been “like riding a rocket ship”, Myers says. This is not just because growth reasons – the company now has 55 datacentres across North America and Asia-Pacific, as well as Europe, Middle East and Africa, up from 30 datacentres and 300 employees when Myers joined the company “a little over eight years ago” – but because of the importance of innovation. The future is changing so fast, which means the technology itself is getting increasingly difficult to predict, Myers says, adding: “The toughest thing for our ongoing operations – with facilities built [that has] got stuff in it and it is operating, from a cost and business interaction perspective – is surprises.” Planning in advance, as teams typically prefer, is a challenge. You need to think about the next new construction and green building goals well ahead of time, says Myers. At CyrusOne, the sustainability team needs to “kick the tyres” on perhaps 15 different standards, ascertaining two or three that might be the best fit. Then you need to reality check, work with the design team and the construction team, and do some pricing. Then, discover how to solve the array of challenges in a timely manner, before you’re committed to the least best option and signed a contract for the wrong thing, with deliveries held up for nine months, adds Myers. He feels that he has been able to expedite that process in some ways by centralising the sustainability function, including related – and essential – storytelling. The idea is to stay synchronised worldwide, to speak to updates or challenges – or anything that falls in the environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) domain – that folk should be aware of. That helps ensure everyone on different projects is moving together practically and pragmatically in an organised direction, says Myers. “It wasn’t always that way,” he adds. “Also, it is hard to be successful without having that sort of relationship. From the very beginning, it became clear that, even just to have transparency, that’s always been the cornerstone of what we tried to do.” “I’m proud of the volume we’re doing [the sustainability initiatives] at. Doing things portfolio-wide, it takes a really, really long time” Kyle Myers, CyrusOne When it comes to functions not directly “environmental”, such as HR, Myers notes that he isn’t responsible for that. However, he does report out on things they might do or that affect the sustainability domain, and he may challenge the department to consider reporting on some element or other that does have an effect or discuss setting a related goal. “It’s by necessity. I don’t know how you could function and get anything done without some form (of structure) like that,” he says. All of that is part of what is so satisfying about his job, Myers says, although of the multiple individual initiatives, the real accomplishments are years in the making. Over six years, it’s been about incorporating sustainability in all aspects of the business. That includes initiatives such as the 18 green building and waste certifications, also financed “so we pay for ourselves”, as CyrusOne was able to highlight in its 2025 sustainability report. Programmes include a Gold from environmental ratings firm EcoVadis, Green Globes building certification, Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) sustainable building certification, a Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Gold rating, and ReWorksSA Recycling programme from San Antonio city, Texas. Last year, CyrusOne also committed to achieve BREEAM or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification at all new standard-build datacentres. “Also in 2024, we secured $14bn (£10.6bn) of debt financing for datacentre growth, of which $11bn are sustainability linked. To get those things, we started four or five years ago,” Myers says. “First, we ask if we want to do something, and then, what are the drivers and theory of value?” Their analysis also entails trying to measure and work out what costs come along with all that. Is the cost worth calculating? What value might that add or subtract? Only then is it typically time to begin moving forward. “I’m proud of the volume we’re doing [the sustainability initiatives] at. Doing things portfolio-wide, it takes a really, really long time,” says Myers.