Interview: EcoOnline’s David Picton on finding a business case for IT sustainability

Enthusiasm for corporate sustainability appears to be waning, with major firms seemingly quietly abandoning environmental goals, but David Picton remains optimistic. For him, sustainability is not an ethical question, but a business driver.

A self-described “demon for cutting down on food waste” at home, Picton is senior vice-president of environment, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability at EcoOnline, a company that develops software tools to help organisations protect workers, meet environmental regulations, and embed sustainable practices.

From an early age, Picton saw how environmentally conscious practices could shape communities. His involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh awards and Scouts, and later a degree in geography, all left a mark.

“I saw from a very early stage the impact you could have when you work with others, and the impacts that charities, particularly community-focused charities, can have. It’s always meant a lot to me, it’s always been a natural passion,” he says.

Picton’s professional journey began in the military, where he served during the transition from the Cold War era to the post-9/11 world. It was here he developed an awareness of ecological sensitivity in his role as a logistics and supply chain director.

“Being in the military, we were often connected with ecologically sensitive areas in the training grounds. The other thing, which people don’t realise, is that you do a lot of community-building work. People think the military is all about attack operations, but you spend a lot of time [doing] charity work, a lot of time working with communities and building them up.”

Leaving the military, Picton deepened his understanding of supply chains, particularly in construction. This experience became a springboard into leadership roles in sustainability and ESG.

“I became aware of how companies were connected and how the supply chain works. That really led me through to the chief safety and sustainability officer role where safety and sustainability were critical, given the use of resources, the connections with communities, building communities, volunteering, so you had that relationship with the communities, and you created some social good as well.”

After founding his own consultancy, Picton worked with businesses to link sustainability with sales growth. One of his clients, Alchemist, was later acquired by EcoOnline, where he was invited to take up his current role.

Today, he spends much of his time with customers, helping them shape sustainable products and services that support growth. “I spend a lot of my time telling stories, things that hopefully bring it to life. I spend a lot of time on stage, either on a virtual stage, or on real stages, telling a story and being a kind of interpreter.”

One highlight was presenting at the United Nations in Geneva. “That was a fantastic experience to be there in the headquarters with ministers from around the world, asking how we as a company are making these [sustainable practices] into reality. By getting a chance to get out there and talk to people from different countries and work across international boundaries, you realise that ESG, sustainability, safety, all of it is a united challenge.”