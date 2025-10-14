IT Sustainability Think Tank: Distinguishing the green washers from the green winners

Calculating carbon emissions is not as simple as it seems. When greenwashing meets poor carbon accounting, progress in establishing industry standards is delayed. This can erode trust in businesses, stalling sales and inhibiting economic growth.

At Digital Catapult we work across high-value sectors to accelerate the practical application of deep tech innovation and equip the UK to be future-ready.

We do this by driving industrial decarbonisation, and recognise that a cross-sector framework is needed to achieve greater transparency, accountability, and cross-sector collaboration.

This is where innovation can provide an answer, enabling businesses to distinguish the green washers from the green winners, decarbonising operations safely and sustainably, while driving industrial supply chain resilience too.

A cross-sector decarbonisation framework With global energy demand projected to rival Japan’s total consumption by 2030, power is part of a bigger story. Datacentres drive water consumption, land competition, electronic waste, and noise pollution. Without a standard framework, innovators often struggle to identify what a solution might look like, driving some to fall victim to unreliable partners, as they commence their journey towards net-zero. The UK policy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 has accelerated innovation in the commercial space, prompting technology providers to explore new solutions at an unprecedented speed. The risk here, however, is that many businesses misunderstand carbon accounting or the environmental impact of their operations, prompting some to look for a quick-fix or a partnership with a company guilty of greenwashing. In the UK, large companies must disclose Scope 1 and 2, but Scope 3 reporting is largely voluntary. This loophole matters. Much of the tech sector’s footprint lies in Scope 3, which come from outsourced datacentres, cloud services, and supply chains. For companies reliant on global datacentres and sprawling supply chains, this creates a convenient blind spot, and risks companies falling short of their decarbonisation targets and stalling the environmental progress of entire sectors and markets. As such, an intervention is key to mitigate greenwashing in supply chains, and bolster supply chain resilience, which can be achieved when deep tech innovation is practically applied to industry, like we’ve achieved with some of our interventions.

Using deep tech to solve its own sustainability challenges At Digital Catapult we recognise that while deep tech innovation often depends on energy-intensive infrastructure that can create new pressures elsewhere, we need a framework grounded in systems thinking. This should be adaptive, holistic, and connected, and is why we are working on a framework that is flexible to change, can account for a range of impacts, and will recognise unintended consequences. This will ultimately empower businesses to apply better deep tech solutions to their operations, equipping them with the tools necessary to be future-ready. The resulting offerings may include artificial intelligence (AI) that can optimise industrial processes, reduce waste, and increase efficiency or quantum computing, which may one day process vast datasets at a fraction of today’s energy. Meanwhile, the Internet of Things is already making supply chains more transparent and energy efficient. At Digital Catapult, we enable deep tech startups to scale successfully, and we have first-hand knowledge of how deep tech innovation could be used to drive industrial decarbonisation and mitigate greenwashing, particularly when it’s used within a valid framework.