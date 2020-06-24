Amazon’s carbon emissions surge during 2019

Amazon’s carbon footprint surged by 15% in 2019 alongside a 22% net sales increase, despite its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040.

The e-commerce giant disclosed on 23 June 2020 that it had emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, which constitutes a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase since 2018 when it emitted 44.4 million metric tons.

Although the overall carbon footprint has grown, Amazon added it’s ‘carbon intensity’ – the amount of carbon emitted for every dollar spent – dropped 5% in the same period.

“Like many companies in high-growth mode, we look at the absolute tons of carbon in our footprint, but also at how we are improving our carbon intensity. Our first year-over-year comparison shows progress as we continue to make investments in innovation, technologies, and products that will decarbonise our operations over future years,” it said.

“These investments include renewable energy projects like our new solar farm in Virginia, and our order of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will be on the road delivering packages to customers starting in 2021.

“It will take several years for the carbon-reduction benefits of these investments to be fully reflected in our carbon footprint. Over time, both our carbon intensity and our absolute carbon footprint will drop as we continue to make progress toward net zero carbon.”

Amazon also announced a $2bn Climate Pledge Fund alongside the carbon disclosure which it claims “will support the development of sustainable technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies” to reach net zero by 2040.

In February 2020, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledged to invest $10bn of his personal wealth into initiatives to combat climate change through the Bezos Earth Fund.