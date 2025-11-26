Interview: Bridgette McAdoo of Genesys on steering sustainability goals to success

As a play on the word “genesis”, the company’s brand evokes beginnings and new life, but for chief sustainability officer (CSO) Bridgette McAdoo, arriving at Genesys was founded in a series of roles and achievements, delivering broad and deep knowledge and experience.

McAdoo started as an engineer at Nasa before moving into sustainability via pivotal roles at Yum! Brands and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF, formerly the World Wildlife Fund). She joined Genesys in 2020.

With her engineering degree supplemented by a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the Drucker School of Management, she understands challenges and devises solutions from practical, empirical, science-based and business perspectives.

At Genesys, she has worked on integrating sustainability into business key performance indicators (KPIs) with transparency and measurable outcomes, embedding sustainability into innovation and operations. Indeed, McAdoo emphasises an evolution towards formalised strategies and concrete practice since 2008.

“Back then, they had constraints, where people did not feel it was a business imperative. You didn’t understand how to move the needle, versus today we have established what we think ‘good’ looks like, what the need is, and why it’s such a value driver,” she tells Computer Weekly.

“And the unfortunate reality is now you’re facing a different battle of how to work with the inconsistencies across different regions on the importance of this space,” she says. “There’s so much misinformation now around sustainability.”

By the time McAdoo was finishing her MBA in 2010, she had been working as a contractor at Nasa for almost 10 years. That had included “good core engineering work” on the space programme for different companies, including Hamilton engineering and aerospace firms Sundstrand and United Technologies. The latter is now merged with Raytheon.

“Once I was taking my MBA classes, I really got into social responsibility and principles from Peter Drucker,” she says.

A 20th-century academic, Drucker became known for a human-oriented approach to organisational thinking and management science.

“I fell in love with this idea that my work could be my legacy, working to benefit society,” McAdoo confirms.

A taste of the supply chain After a chance meeting for the National Black MBA Association at a conference, Yum! Brands’ then chief sustainability officer put to McAdoo that her specific background was valuable. “He wanted me to come in and focus on the supply chain and the ops part of sustainability for them globally. So that’s what I did,” she says. PepsiCo spin-off Yum! includes fast food giants KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. McAdoo was tasked with looking at ways to ensure the company examined the sourcing for its products, including how foodstuffs were grown. In addition, she had a focus on external relations on sustainability issues. “I got into social responsibility and principles from Peter Drucker. I fell in love with this idea that my work could be my legacy, working to benefit society” Bridgette McAdoo, Genesys McAdoo “kind of fell in love” with the topic. One partner was the WWF, so she followed that up with the non-profit role at WWF eight years later. “They were such a strong partner,” she says. “I loved working with WWF on that intersection between the food and water organisations. So all the restaurants, hotels, anything you can think of that has a large supply chain and food and water code, Pepsi had worked with them.” The mission was partly to help WWF counter the fact that a lot of the time, while conservation organisations want conversations and want to work with businesses, they’re deep into the science – as they should be – it can come across to profit-driven entities as impractical, she explains. Of course, science done right is not based on flights of fancy. It can be the most practical thing ever. But McAdoo points out that sometimes science-based organisations, perhaps especially non-profits, can include stakeholders who have never been in a business environment. There’s not a shared language to have productive conversations about how to drive practical changes or integrate them into a business. That can end up being seen as a utopian perspective with little reference to the day-by-day realities of earning revenues and staying sustainable in the business sense. “That’s where the disconnect happens,” she says. “So you still have to show that there’s a business case behind it. Most companies want to do the right thing, but they also have to make a profit. You have to show them that you can do both. And that’s the power of the sustainability role.”

Onwards and upwards Moving to Genesys in late 2020 realised a new opportunity for McAdoo to progress her mission. That meant influencing collaborative efforts targeting net zero across the company, based on validated science-based targets, by 2040. Indeed, the company’s operations achieved carbon neutrality this year, reducing emissions by 13% in 12 months versus fiscal 2024. You have to show that there’s a business case behind [sustainability]. Most companies want to do the right thing, but they also have to make a profit. You have to show them that you can do both. And that’s the power of the sustainability role Bridgette McAdoo, Genesys “It’s been an absolutely beautiful ride. Night and day, people ask how you go from space shuttles to tacos and pizzas, to ‘being a panda’ (referencing the WWF logo), and into the AI [artificial intelligence] space and tech, and I always tell them it’s very intentional,” she says. Regardless of product or sector, the overarching goals have been about ensuring knowledge and applying it. Organisations must have proper protocols and processes in place to scale responsibly. At the same time, they need to understand how employees can have a place where they feel seen and belong, while ensuring societal impacts do not hinder or harm the workplace or its growth. “That’s the same, regardless. I’m just blessed that I get to do it at Genesys, a company 100% committed to it, top down and bottom up,” says McAdoo. Every month or year, there’s something new to talk about when it comes to sustainability. At the same time, the role reinforces her “unwavering commitment to the work” of leaving society better than she found it. McAdoo emphasises the need for transparency coupled with good, accurate, appropriate data, especially throughout the supply chain. For years, obtaining reliable data and information on which to base sustainability decisions, that don’t also harm a business in a two steps forward, three steps back kind of way, has been challenging. Only now is sustainability coming to the fore for many, if not all, businesses, partly as a result of CSO efforts. It’s harder than it might sound. It’s about getting everyone to make sure they are being transparent and that the necessary supply chain information is available. It includes doing all diligence around developing and implementing guidelines that facilitate information sharing that ultimately feeds sustainability initiatives and environment, social and governance (ESG) audits. “For any organisation, supply chain data is always going to be the hardest part, getting that transparency for your ecosystem,” says McAdoo. Genesys has been reporting on its related strategy and measurable outcomes for almost five years now, showing “progress and momentum year on year”. That includes emissions reduction, growth in volunteerism, sustainable scalability, and sustainable design implementation and practices. This, too, has been quite intentional – it doesn’t occur by accident, she emphasises. “We’ve integrated sustainability into our business KPIs. It’s become just an organic extension of how we work and how we grow. And it’s a passion for me whenever I get to merge my personal and professional values because of Genesys,” she says. “Because sustainability hasn’t just been an add-on. We’re not checking boxes.”