TechUK report on datacentre water usage habits criticised

A TechUK report that claimed datacentres in England use less water than previously thought has been accused of containing “methodological flaws” designed to appease tech lobbying in the UK.

Foxglove, a non-profit organisation that campaigns for fairness in technology and the protection of local communities, described the study as “dodgy and misleading”, arguing that its conclusions are not supported by the evidence.

The report, previously covered by Computer Weekly, suggested that commercial datacentres in England are more efficient and less water-intensive than expected, largely thanks to advances in cooling techniques. Conducted in collaboration with the Environment Agency, the survey set out to assess the environmental resources consumed by the industry.

Tim Squirrel, head of strategy at Foxglove, criticised what he called “methodological flaws” in the survey. He argued that TechUK’s conclusions cannot be applied across the sector given the limited and self-selecting nature of the data sample.

“I was quite disturbed by the methodology they had employed, not because of the sample size, but in order to get a sample that is representative of the whole you need to guarantee that it is in some way representative,” Squirrel told Computer Weekly. “Unfortunately, they did not do that.”

TechUK’s study was based on 73 sites across England, all of which submitted information voluntarily and anonymously.

Operators self-reported their water usage, but no independent verification was carried out. While TechUK concluded based on this report that datacentres in England consumed less water than previously thought, no details were provided about the size or functions of the facilities surveyed. “There was no independent verification,” he said. “We have no idea whether the datacentres [that] reported their water usage are telling the truth or are representative of the industry as a whole in the UK. This is disturbing, because they’re making some quite significant claims on the back of that. This is not a conclusion you can draw from that methodology.”