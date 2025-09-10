Could an environmental legal challenge derail government’s fast-tracked datacentre builds?

The government’s determination to fast-track the building of hyperscale datacentres, without assessing the environmental impact these projects will have on local communities, risks derailing plans to rapidly build out the nation’s compute capacity.

That is the view of IT sustainability experts and environmental lobbyists, who are dismayed at the government’s decision to overturn planning permission blocks on three large-scale datacentre projects, without first assessing the impact these builds will have on local energy supplies or water usage patterns.

The government’s actions could be about to come back to bite them, however, as one of these projects is now the subject of unprecedented legal action, being brought forward by environmental charity Global Action Plan and civil society group Foxglove.

The legal challenge has garnered support from hundreds of individuals, who are providing thousands of pounds in funding to support Foxglove and Global Action Plan’s work. If this litigation succeeds, could it pave the way for the building of other hyperscale datacentres to be contested in the UK courts on environmental grounds?

“Hyperscale datacentres consume staggering quantities of scarce resources like power and drinking water, competing directly with communities for supply, often causing bills to skyrocket for local people, and threatening progress towards net zero in the UK,” Larissa Lockwood, director of policy and campaigns at Global Action Plan, told Computer Weekly.

This is why, she said, the government’s readiness to approve large-scale datacentre builds without any assessment of the environmental risks needs to be opposed, adding: “We must challenge this worrying trend or risk larger and larger datacentres being waved through with little consideration for the impact they will have on the planet and local people.”

A government on a mission Since coming to power in July 2024, the Labour government has moved swiftly to deliver on its pre-election promise to review a series of proposed, large-scale datacentre developments that had previously been denied planning permission. This work has seen the government grant outline planning permission for three projects that were previously blocked at local authority level due to concerns that building datacentres on these sites would be an inappropriate use of green belt land. All three were approved for planning on the approval of former secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, Angela Rayner, without being subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This is a process used to assess whether a proposed development is likely to have a significant impact on the local environment. John Booth, managing director of sustainability-focused IT consultancy Carbon3IT, is among the IT sustainability experts aghast at the government’s decision to wave these developments through without an EIA first taking place. “In my experience, a request for outline planning permission always includes an Environmental Impact Screening, basically a note from the developer to the local authority asking whether they need to do an EIA,” he tells Computer Weekly. “In most cases, this is a ‘yes’.”

Projects in profile The first project to secure government approval is located in Iver, Buckinghamshire, and is being overseen by US investment company Affinius Capital. It got green-lit in December 2024. The second and third projects are being masterminded by datacentre developer Greystoke. One is based in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, and got approved in May 2025. The last – and most contentious of these projects – is known as the West London Technology Park (WLTP) development – and is based on a former landfill site in Iver, Buckinghamshire. The government granted permission for that Greystoke development to proceed in early July 2025. The two local authorities with oversight of these projects – Hertfordshire Borough Council and Buckingham Couty Council – initially stated that all three projects were unlikely to have “significant environmental effects” – so no EIA would be required. This view would later be upheld by the Planning Inspectorate as part of the government’s work to review the projects. Mark Butcher, founder and director of IT sustainability consultancy Posetiv Cloud, said the omission of an EIA in projects of this size is hugely concerning: “We’re seeing multiple giant hyperscale projects pushed through without Environmental Impact Assessments, and in doing so [the government] are effectively stripping away the exact process designed to test grid resilience, water demand and the cumulative impact of new sites before decisions are made.” The fact the government has waved three of these projects through in relatively quick succession without any of those checks and balances sets a troubling precedent, added Butcher. It also comes at a time when the government has committed to pursuing a plan to allow datacentre developers to opt-out of having their site plans assessed by local council planning officers. As previously detailed by Computer Weekly, the government is pushing for developers to have the option to have their planning permission applications assessed for viability under the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) regime. This would allow developers to opt-out of having their site plans assessed by local council planning officers so they can be sent directly to the government’s Planning Inspectorate, who would decide on the secretary of state’s behalf if the projects can proceed. “Approving hyperscale datacentres without Environmental Impact Assessments or mandatory reporting is short-sighted,” Butcher added. “It sidelines local communities, ignores real energy, carbon and water risks, and leaves no social value behind.” It also increases the risk of developers experiencing backlash to their plans in the form of negative media attention, local opposition and now the possible threat of legal challenges.

Digging into the legal challenge After permission was granted for the Greystoke WLTP development to go ahead, a letter – dated 1 August – was sent to former deputy prime minister Rayner, contesting the lawfulness of the government’s decision to approve the project without first conducting an EIA. The letter, filed on behalf of Foxglove and Global Action Plan, set the government a deadline of 12 August 2025 to respond, but – as confirmed to Computer Weekly – no “substantive response” was received to Foxglove or Global Action Plan’s complaint before this deadline or in the days that followed. As a result, Foxglove and Global Action Plan moved to file a formal legal challenge in the form of a planning appeal under section 288 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, during the week of 21 August 2025. Computer Weekly contacted the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government about the legal action, but was told the department does not comment on live litigation. It is their hope that Rayner’s approval for the project will be quashed in court, on the basis that no assessment of the potential environmental toll it will have on the local community has taken place. “This case could set a vital precedent for all future datacentre planning decisions – ensuring environmental and resource impacts must be properly considered before datacentres are approved,” said the Foxglove and Global Action Plan. Greystoke’s datacentre development hell Greystoke’s original proposal to build a datacentre on the site, which neighbours the M25, was denied by local council planning officials in September 2022. In response, the company sought to challenge the decision by filing an appeal with Lee Rowley, the then under-secretary of state for local government and building safety, who dismissed the case in October 2023. Another planning application for the site was then submitted for a slightly larger datacentre development, totalling 72,000m2 in size, in March 2024 before being rejected by local planning officials the following June for being an inappropriate green belt development. That same month, the Labour Party published its pre-election manifesto, which featured a commitment to remove the planning barriers to new datacentre developments in the interests of economic growth. As various Labour MPs hit the pre-election campaign trail, the Greystoke WLTP project found itself being cited as an example of the type of delayed datacentre development the party would be looking to green-light and fast-track should it come to power. During an appearance on the World at One, former technology secretary Peter Kyle, who was serving as shadow secretary for science, innovation and technology, said the WLTP had been “cancelled at the swipe of a pen by a minister”, but the outcome of that appeal would have played out differently if a Labour government was in power. In October 2024, confirmation was received that Greystoke’s appeal against Buckinghamshire County Council’s decision to block the build had been “recovered” by the government, and outline planning permission for the project was granted on 9 July 2025. The legal action itself has been filed against the government, Greystoke, Buckinghamshire County Council and an unnamed global datacentre provider who has reportedly agreed to acquire the site if and when the planning issues surrounding it are resolved. This is, according to Foxglove and Global Action Plan, the first legal challenge ever mounted against a government “forcing through a plan” to build a hyperscale datacentre in the UK. At the time of writing, nearly 600 people have collectively contributed more than £14,000 to a crowdfunding campaign set up by Foxglove and Global Action Plan’s to cover their legal costs. The WLTM project has already spent three years bouncing around the planning system as Buckinghamshire County Council denied permission for the project twice on Green Belt Protection grounds. So, this latest turn of events could further delay things. In Butcher’s view, these delays could have been avoided, if an EIA was conducted in the first place: “The massive irony I see is that skipping EIAs and oversight slows the sector down in the long run [because] every approval [could] become a flashpoint for legal challenge, negative media attention and local opposition. “By contrast, robust EIAs based on provable facts alongside mandatory reporting would de-risk projects, strengthen trust and align national infrastructure with environmental targets.”