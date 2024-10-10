What the datacentre industry would like to see from the government's planning reforms

The Starmer government lost little time in announcing a consultation on datacentre planning reforms, with more comprehensive, joined-up thinking favoured by industry players speaking to Computer Weekly.

Cathal Griffin, chief revenue officer at colocation provider Asanti, affirms a need to “join the dots”, stating that planning reform should look holistically at building permissions, grid connections and beyond, such as ensuring key links with communities that support sustainable choices such as heat reuse and waste minimisation.

News headlines trumpet sustainable datacentre developments even when necessary links in the chain to deliver fully on promises remain unforged, Griffin says.

Terawatts (TW) of UK windfarm power have ended up unused and switched off because they had no way of getting it on shore, storing it or sending it. Meanwhile, some call for a decarbonised UK by 2030 and others call for changes by 2050 – adding to a lack of clarity and increased costs for datacentres, business and net-zero projects more broadly, he says.

Typically, more remains to be done to optimally drive power utilisation that drives and sustains the business – something Griffin says has become clearer to Asanti in its current UK “acquisition mode”.

“I’ve met with the ministry for business, and a number of the civil servants doing their [utmost best] just to drive it and get the pieces together,” he says. “You’ll hear that this offshore project has just been signed on, but not exactly how it’s going to get anywhere, or how anybody’s going to get to the energy, or how we’re going to benefit from it.”

For instance, Microsoft announced building hyperscale datacentres in Yorkshire in this year. While planning permission for the project has been granted, the total land purchase does not complete until 2026, Griffin adds.

“That tells me they don’t have those three dots joined up yet – planning, policy and reform – despite spending a great deal of money,” he says. “Yet we’ve been working with the ministry, civil servants and legal firms to identify how we’re going to get to cheaper energy that’s not going to subtract from the supply that’s required, and how we can make that benefit users.”

UK must compete on power procurement Private wire, for instance, can enable energy generated on site to power commercial buildings without waiting on connections to the grid or preventing green energy being fed to consumers. Red tape and other constraints must be reviewed on this for UK hosting to be competitive, he says. “Because right now, people are charging private wire at 13 pence per kilowatt-hour (kWh), buying green private wire energy in the Nordics for seven cents. The UK’s almost double the price,” Griffin says. “If I were to open up and use private power, right now that is illegal above a certain volume of power. And this is just historical and nobody has addressed it.” Additionally, providers need to be able to on board connections to the national grid faster, with current wait times between four and 10 years. “This is not acceptable,” says Griffin. “And many of the pieces enabling datacentres in the UK are in silos.” From top to bottom, all links of the chain – including policies, planning, energy generation and consumption – must be considered together rather than separately. Law firm organisation CMS has suggested that datacentre infrastructures need evolution beyond legacy kit, updated power networks and availability. Despite increased flexibility of location provided by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) datacentres, growth in “non-traditional” approaches may be needed. Larger sites with more potential for on-site power solutions (both for greening purposes and for reducing reliance on the grid) are needed, and most need to navigate complex financing structures, compete against construction supply chain constraints, housing schemes and negative public perceptions, CMS notes. “Datacentres find themselves in the mire of a UK planning system which is overly complex, is not fit for purpose, and doesn’t cater for the unique nature of such developments,” CMS writes. “In particular, datacentres do not benefit from a specific use class or any tailored planning policy at national or, in most cases, local authority level.” In England and Wales, datacentres do not fit neatly into any existing UK planning use classes, creating technical complications for datacentre applications and acquisitions, especially given the fact that local planning authorities typically adopt different approaches. Scotland’s framework is similar, where datacentres generally falling within “class 6 – storage and distribution”, “class 6 with ancillary usage” or “sui generis”.