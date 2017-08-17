Cisco pivots strategically but still loses money

Cisco has had a “strong quarter and a transformative year”, according to CEO Chuck Robbins, but the networking supplier is nevertheless continuing to lose money as the strategic changes Robbins is driving take time to bed in.

Download this free guide The long promise of Network Virtualisation While the end goals of virtualising an enterprise network are extremely attractive ones, as of mid-2017 it is clear that much work still needs to be done by the technology industry to make the case for why it makes sense for enterprise IT departments to do to their networks what they did to other aspects of their IT years ago. In this e-guide find out how virtualised networks can help enterprise organisations save money on their wide area networking (WAN) infrastructure and take some tips on strategy from experts. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

In the final quarter of its financial year, Cisco made sales of $12.1bn, down 4% year-on-year, and net profit of $2.4bn, down 14% over the same period.

Full-year sales dropped 2% to $48bn, and net profit fell 11% to $9.6bn.

On the traditional analyst conference call, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Robbins said Cisco was executing well against its changing vision, and reflected on its pivot towards so-called intent-based networking, or IBN – a network that uses machine learning to analyse data and turn intent into automated action.

“We intend to further accelerate our leadership in intent-based networking through the combination of our expertise in network infrastructure, AppDynamics visibility into applications and the Talos automation capabilities,” said Robbins.

“The network has never been more critical to business success and we’re looking at helping our customers take advantage of the insights in intelligence that are only accessible through our highly differentiated platforms,” he added.

The underlying shifts in the sector, including the transition to software-based models of networking, were reflected in Cisco’s changing sales mix, with 31% of total revenues now recurring, up 4%, and subscription revenues up 18% to over 50% of its software revenues.

Read more about Cisco The Cisco acquisition of Viptela – and its available SD-WAN options – leads one industry observer to believe Cisco IWAN doesn’t have long to live.

Developing Talari, Riverbed and Cisco SD-WAN products reflect trends in SD-WAN market, which IDC predicts will top $8 billion by 2021.

Meanwhile, sales of traditional switches continued to fall, although Robbins attributed this chiefly to a slight drop off when Cisco launched its Network Intuitive IBN platform in June, as customers took some time to evaluate the new model, and claimed this was now creeping up.

“We always knew when we attempted to introduce a subscription model on a switching product … that we had to bring innovation that had such a high return for our customers that they would not have a problem buying it in that model, and that’s what we’ve seen,” said Robbins.