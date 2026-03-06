Platformisation without illusion: Separating integration from theatre

As enterprises accelerate toward platformisation, CISOs are being sold a compelling promise: fewer tools, less noise, better outcomes. Unifying security, networking, identity, and analytics into a single platform should reduce complexity and improve resilience. In practice, many organisations are encountering integration theatre, where platforms consolidate risk faster than they reduce it through integration masquerading. Differentiating real integration from technical illusion is becoming a budding challenge for CISOs. The goal isn't to avoid platforms, but to build a modular monolith: a system where the components are deeply integrated. Still, the enterprise retains enough architectural sovereignty to survive the platform’s worst day.

The 'platformisation paradox' is that while it reduces the number of tools teams have to manage, it also creates a risk that many organisations overlook: too many critical decisions end up in a single place. When identity, access, security inspection, and network controls are all handled by a single platform, failures stop being small and isolated. A simple misconfiguration, software bug, AI mistake, or control-plane outage can affect logins, connectivity, and security simultaneously. This isn’t a theoretical concern. We’ve already seen cloud and identity outages bring global businesses to a standstill – not because servers were down, but because the systems that control access and decisions failed. The more power a platform has, the bigger the impact when it goes wrong. That’s why CISOs need to treat these platforms as critical infrastructure, designed for resilience and failure, not just as products to trust by default. The real danger isn’t platform consolidation itself; it’s failing to govern and engineer these platforms as the single points of control they have become.

Dissecting the state: Integration versus integration theatre Proper integration changes how decisions get made, not just how information is displayed. Integration theatre looks impressive on the surface, but it's mostly cosmetic – shared branding, basic data sharing, and loosely connected APIs that still behave like separate tools beneath the surface. These platforms may collect alerts in one place, but they don't share real context. Identity signals don't automatically influence network controls, endpoint activity doesn't change access decisions, and AI is often used only to analyse data after something has already happened. A truly integrated platform has three clear qualities. First, it uses a shared data model, where signals from identity, endpoints, the cloud, SaaS, and networks are understood consistently—not just passed around. Second, it supports cross-domain enforcement, so an issue detected in one area can automatically trigger an action in another, such as cutting off access or isolating a system without manual intervention. Third, it enables faster decisions, clearly reducing the time between detecting a problem and acting on it. If a platform doesn't measurably improve response speed or decision quality, the integration is more show than substance.

Three-quarters of organisations have already started consolidating security vendors because complexity has become unmanageable.