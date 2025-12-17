Security platform consolidation in 2026: The AI imperative

AI leaves us no other choice but to consolidate cyber security platforms; in 2026, organisations will face AI-driven attacks that adapt in real time. Fragmented security stacks simply can’t keep up, pushing security teams towards consolidated platforms – not for cost savings, but for survival.

AI-powered threats will launch dynamic, multi-layered attacks that instantly adjust to defensive actions. Any organisation juggling dozens of disconnected tools, conflicting alerts, and patchy visibility will be outpaced from the start.

Why consolidation has become critical Three-quarters of organisations have already started consolidating security vendors because complexity has become unmanageable. The real cost of tool sprawl isn’t licensing – it’s slow response times. When attackers can move across networks in minutes, teams switching between tools and manually stitching data together have no chance of stopping them. Consolidation allows security teams to centralise data, accelerate detection, and respond in minutes instead of hours.

The AI threat shift Next year, AI will redefine the threat landscape: Adaptive attacks: AI systems learn about a target’s defences and change tactics mid-attack, making traditional detection methods far less effective.

Autonomous breaches: Research suggests that agentic AI will cause a public breach in 2026, with autonomous agents navigating networks and exfiltrating data with minimal human oversight.

Speed advantage: Defenders will require AI-enabled tools capable of analysing data across the entire attack surface instantly – something fragmented architectures cannot deliver.

Key predictions for 2026 55% of enterprises will accelerate consolidation , driven by missed SLAs, rising overheads, and security drift.

Integrated GenAI will cut employee-driven incidents by 40% , but only when supported by a platform approach.

, but only when supported by a platform approach. 45% of Fortune 500 organisations will appoint a Chief AI Security Officer , signalling a new era of executive oversight.

Quantum security spending will exceed 5% of IT security budgets, as organisations prepare for post-quantum risks.

What security leaders should do now Balance platforms with specialist tools – consolidation doesn’t mean giving up innovation.

Mitigate risks such as vendor lock-in and reduced flexibility by prioritising open standards, integration capabilities, and clear exit strategies.

such as vendor lock-in and reduced flexibility by prioritising open standards, integration capabilities, and clear exit strategies. Prioritise data centralisation to give AI the visibility it needs to defend at machine speed.