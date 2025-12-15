The three cyber trends that will define 2026

We are staring down the barrel of 2026. If you think the last 12 months were chaotic, strap in.

The business-as-usual model for security is dead. We are moving into an era where the CISO is either a financial risk broker or irrelevant, where AI doesn’t just write emails but writes exploits, and where your right to privacy is being legislated out of existence.

Here is my take on the three trends that will define the next year.

1. The federated CISO (stop counting bugs) Let’s be honest: the CISO 2.0 buzzword from 2020 is stale. In mature organisations, the CISO role has already shifted. We aren’t technical guardians anymore; we are risk brokers. By 2026, if you are still reporting the number of vulnerabilities you patched to your board, you are failing. The successful CISO is embedded in the profit and loss (P&L) function. They speak the language of the CFO, not the language of the firewall. They don’t ask for budget to 'fix stuff'; they present investment cases based on earnings at risk. The Office of the CISO The days of the CISO trying to manage every security decision are over. The scope is too wide. The smart move for 2026 is decentralisation, a Federated Security Model. You set the guardrails (policy and platform), but you let your security champions in engineering, sales, and other business functions to execute the actual work. You stop being the bottleneck and start being the auditor. And you better have the emotional intelligence to handle the heat. When a ransomware negotiation goes south or your team is burning out from alerting fatigue, you need to be the calmest person in the room.