What lies in store for cyber security skills in 2026?
As we prepare to close out 2025, the Computer Weekly Security Think Tank panel looks back at the past year, and ahead to 2026.
In 2026, cyber security will be shaped less by individual tools and more by how humans govern autonomous systems. Artificial intelligence is not just accelerating response; it is set to completely redefine how security professionals upskill, are deployed and ultimately how they are held accountable.
The industry is entering a phase where skills are shifting from detection to judgement to learning how to learn. The organisations that succeed will not be those that automate the most, but those that redesign workforce models and decision-making around intelligent systems.
AI capabilities must be proved
In 2026, organisations will increasingly deploy autonomous systems, AI agents and AI-augmented workflows to protect their infrastructure. The challenge is not whether these systems are powerful, it is whether they are trustworthy. Every AI system must be treated as unproven until it has been validated under continuously updated adversarial conditions.
AI will be everywhere but trust won’t be. Most security operations centre (SOC) workflows will include autonomous components but boards will still be looking for formal validation of AI behaviour before approving their use. The organisations that deploy untested agents will face new categories of machine-induced incidents, where optimisation-driven systems act in ways that are misaligned with policy or compliance.
Continuous validation, not one-off testing
AI agents will require continuous adversarial validation, not one-off testing. Models that appear safe today may well not be tomorrow due to optimisation drift, context shifts, or new attacker techniques. Continuous stress-testing against adversarial datasets will become an operational requirement.
In this environment, AI capabilities will be judged not on vendor claims but on data about how systems perform in unscripted, high-fidelity scenarios. Organisations that rely on demos instead of this data will face the highest exposure.
The burden of proof will shift from AI performance to AI oversight. Regulations will require operators to demonstrate not just that AI works but that humans can intervene, escalate and override when it does not. This oversight, explainability and auditability will become core workforce competencies, embedded into what it means to be business ready.
Proving the human-AI team
New workforce models will emerge, centred on proving the hybrid human-AI team. The cyber security professional of 2026 will not only be a technologist but also a validator, adversarial thinker and behavioural auditor of AI systems. This means the most valued cyber security practitioners will be those who can pressure-test AI behaviour under realistic conditions, ensuring that machine speed does not outpace human judgement.
If an organisation cannot test its AI agents against new attack techniques within 12 to 24 hours of major incidents, it cannot credibly claim readiness. AI that is not exposed to modern attacks will be indistinguishable from untrusted AI.
AI safety enters the mainstream
Finally, AI safety skills will enter the mainstream. Red-teaming of models, stress-testing, and safety scenario design will move from niche roles to standard job requirements. Every cybersecurity team will need at least some expertise in model validation, just as they once required malware analysts. In this way, the future of cyber security will be defined not only by the speed of machines but by the resilience and adaptability of the humans who oversee them.
Redefining the cyber security professional
Deep technical specialisation will still matter but it will not be enough. Security professionals will need to operate across cloud infrastructure, identity, software delivery, data protection and AI behavioural risk.
Critical thinking, adversarial reasoning and the ability to continuously upskill alongside intelligent systems will become core competencies. The most valuable capability will be learning how to learn at machine speed, as the life of technical skills continues to shrink.
This puts pressure on upskilling providers and employers to move away from static training certification models and towards continuous, scenario-driven learning that reflects real-world conditions. The opportunity here is new career pathways because professionals who master AI oversight and cross-domain resilience will be in high demand.
The answer is human
The real challenge for 2026 is not whether machines will be capable, because we already know they are. The question is whether organisations, educators and regulators can evolve human skills and judgement at the same pace.
AI will define the speed of cyber operations, while human capability determines whether that speed can be trusted and becomes a competitive advantage or not.
Haris Pylarinos is founder and CEO of Hack The Box.