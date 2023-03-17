CIO interview: Russ Thornton, chief technology officer at Shawbrook Bank

Orchestrating suppliers and IT teams during a major digital transformation is what Russ Thornton finds himself doing in his role as CTO at UK lending and savings bank Shawbrook.

Bringing a large group of people with different skills together and making them collaborate is not new to him. A musical conductor by education, Thornton “fell into computers to pay the rent”.

In the early 1990s, he was conducting orchestras in theatres in San Francisco, a city which he says, “even in the early 1990s was an expensive place to rent”.

But on his doorstep was another opportunity as the IT sector in and around the city grew rapidly. “I found I was quite good with computers and was in Silicon Valley at the right time,” he told Computer Weekly.

After learning “a bucket load” about IT in Silicon Valley, Thornton moved to the UK in 1997 to experience life abroad for a year. Today, married with two kids, he is still here.

In the past 25 years, he has since held technology roles at big banks and global consultancies and has established a couple of tech startups which he has sold.

He said his job conducting large orchestras in theatres is analogous to his role as a CTO. “I was a good musician, but never great at any one instrument, but conducting is about bringing lots of people with great skills together,” he said. “I am good at a lot of tech, but not great at a single tech.”

He said that while he would be unlikely to be hired as a senior developer, he is well rounded, with the skills needed to bring a team along.

Making music at Shawbrook Branchless Shawbrook bank is a specialist savings and lending bank. It has a particular focus on the property sector but provides services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and consumers that are often underserved by the mainstream finance sector. The bank was the result of the coming together of five different finance firms in 2011. By 2017, after years of growth, the owners decided to take the bank into private hands and embarked on an IT transformation, which Thornton was brought on to orchestrate as the company’s first ever CTO. Shawbook now has 1,200 staff after acquiring The Mortgage Lender in 2020. Thornton said: “The owners could see the company was growing really well, but the technology was all over the place, so I was brought in.” He said it was an opportunity to have a greenfield site, set the technology strategy and set off on a multi-year transformation strategy. The first job was to transform the IT department itself. “For the first few years I was here, we spent a lot of time creating a modern technology function rather than the old school one we had. We went from a ‘cloud over my dead body’ strategy to a cloud-first policy, we invested heavily in cyber, infrastructure and productivity tools,” he added. The early investments made were timely given the disruption that emerged a couple of years later when the Covid-19 pandemic ripped up the working model of the world’s businesses. These investments “saved the bank’s bacon” during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Thornton, because the company “suddenly went from having 900 people working in the office to 900 people working from home within two weeks”.