Quarter of UK financial services staff want to continue working from home

Almost a quarter (24%) of the UK’s million financial services staff want to continue to work from home all the time even after the government lifts Covid-19 restrictions.

The Accenture survey of 1,400 UK financial services staff found that 69% of respondents want to spend a maximum of two days a week in the office, while only 8% said they want to return full-time.

Laura O’Sullivan, UK and Ireland banking strategy lead at Accenture, said workers are sending a clear message to employers: “As financial services firms develop their future work-from-home policies, the findings of this research signal loud and clear that the majority of employees at all levels want the pre-pandemic routine to be a thing of the past.”

A total 39% of staff interviewed said that they were willing to sacrifice some pay if they could work remotely all the time.

The Accenture study also found that 57% staff believe they have been more productive working remotely, and 71% said they had more free time by removing their daily commute.