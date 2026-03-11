Strong security balances consolidation and best-of-breed capabilities

The commercial case for cyber security platformisation is a compelling one, and it is a primary driver behind its momentum. Organisations running 15 or 20 disparate security tools face enormous operational overhead in the form of licensing complexity, integration maintenance, competing vendor relationships and fragmented data that makes it genuinely difficult to understand what’s happening across their technology estate.

Consolidating onto a platform that reduces that burden while delivering tighter signal correlation is a legitimate strategic goal and CISOs are right to pursue it where it makes sense to do so.

But correlation is where platformisation delivers real security value, not just commercial efficiency.

When endpoint telemetry, identity signals, network detection and cloud security data flow through a natively integrated stack, you can identify attack chains and behavioural patterns that simply aren’t visible when stitching together alerts from disconnected tools via a SIEM. That correlation capability is the genuine differentiator between a true platform and what I would call “integration theatre”.

And that’s precisely how CISOs should test the claim. Integration theatre looks like a single pane of glass bolted on top of acquired products that still operate as independent systems underneath. The data models don’t align, detection logic can’t span products natively, and you’re still maintaining separate rule sets and workflows behind the scenes.

A truly integrated platform shares a common data model, allows detection and response logic to operate across telemetry sources without manual orchestration, and treats correlation as foundational rather than an afterthought. CISOs should ask vendors to demonstrate cross-product detection scenarios in their own environment, rather than a curated demo. That’s where the theatre falls apart.

However, we need to be honest about the trade-off. When you commit to a platform strategy, you become dependent on a single vendor’s roadmap, pace of innovation and strategic priorities which may not always align with yours. Vendors acquire capabilities, deprecate features and impose migration timelines that directly impact your security operations. That dependency needs to be managed with clear eyes.

The single point of failure risk is real, but manageable, if you design for it. Governance frameworks such as DORA are already pushing organisations to assess concentration risk in their supply chain, and the same discipline should apply to security platforms. CISOs should maintain contractual protections around data portability and exit planning, ensure detection content is exportable rather than locked into proprietary formats, and run regular tabletop exercises to test operational continuity in the event of a platform outage.

Architectural redundancy doesn’t mean duplicating your entire stack. It means maintaining independent logging and alerting that survives a platform failure, preserving out-of-band communication and incident response processes, and retaining sufficient in-house expertise to operate manually if automation disappears.

Platformisation isn’t going away. But the strongest security postures balance the correlation and efficiency benefits of consolidation with the flexibility and depth of targeted best-of-breed capabilities driven by a clear-eyed assessment of business need, not by a vendor’s slide deck.

Martin Riley is chief technology officer at Bridewell Consulting.