How CISOs can build a truly unified and resilient security platform

As security leaders rush to implement the latest AI threat detection tool or zero-trust framework, they too often overlook that the traditional office network, once a single, definable boundary, no longer exists. Employees now work from anywhere. Applications are hosted across multiple clouds and countless devices connect to the internet. Today, the internet itself functions as the main corporate network, making the old add another firewall approach practically useless. Addressing this reality requires rethinking architecture, starting with the network itself.

The enterprise network model has shifted from a centralised, contained system to a decentralised, open one. In the past, valuable assets were stored inside a trusted corporate network, much like cash in a bank vault. Now, assets are distributed everywhere. On laptops in coffee shops, in SaaS applications and across multiple clouds. They are no longer vaulted. They are operating in the equivalent of a public square.

Attempting to secure this environment with methods that worked in the past no longer does the job. Complicating matters, many vendors market ‘unified’ platforms that are merely collections of acquired products stitched together. This integration theatre gives the illusion of a comprehensive solution but lacks the truly unified architecture needed to manage a distributed environment, leaving gaps that increase complexity and risk.

If you’re a chief information security officer (CISO), it's time to rethink your strategy. The focus must move from guarding a fixed perimeter to securing assets wherever they travel. CISOs now face two strategic decisions. First, to distinguish solutions offering true, deep integration from those that are merely integration theatre. And second, to architect a genuinely unified platform that builds resilience. Making the right choices will ultimately be what separates a costly security incident from a business that earns and keeps customer trust.

Spotting a truly unified platform For CISOs, the key is understanding what sets a truly unified platform apart. It’s more than a slick interface layered over a patchwork of tools. This type of approach often conceals systems that weren't designed to work together, creating gaps that increase complexity and risk. A genuinely integrated platform operates as a single, cohesive system, with security policies, data and controls built in from the network layer up. Evaluating a platform requires going back to fundamentals of cybersecurity. Does it provide a consistent view of all activity across the network, cloud applications and security systems? Can security rules be applied centrally across the organisation without gaps? Does it connect easily with other essential tools to allow smooth, two-way communication? A superficial platform may offer a unified dashboard, but a true digital fabric provides unified control and visibility at its very core.

Building resilience by distributing security A common concern I hear from security leaders is that relying on one cyber security platform creates a single point of failure. Modern platforms address this by distributing security across the network rather than centralising risk. This is achieved by separating the management plane (where rules are created) from the enforcement plane (where rules are applied). A well-designed strategy uses a global network of secure access service edge (SASE) points to enforce policies close to the user, reducing latency and containing threats regionally. The challenge then shifts to operational capability. Managing a complex global infrastructure is demanding, especially while the cyber industry is grappling with talent shortages. In the UK, nearly half of businesses (49%) lack basic technical cybersecurity skills, making a full SASE model feel out of reach for many teams. As a result, the focus is shifting from technology alone to how teams operate it. With stretched resources, CISO’s priority should be designing architectures that embed automation and intuitive policies, making advanced security practical even when skills are limited. This is driving the adoption of Edge Distribution Platforms (EDPs), which combine content delivery, compute, and security into a unified architecture at the network’s edge. By integrating these functions EDPs provide the low-latency performance and scale needed to run real-time AI applications securely. The Computer Weekly Security Think Tank on platformisation Stephen McDermid, Okta: Open cyber standards key to cross-platform integration.

Aditya K Sood, Aryaka: Platformisation without illusion: Separating integration from theatre.

Martin Riley, Bridewell Consulting: Strong security balances consolidation and best-of-breed capabilities.

Making governance and compliance sustainable A unified platform is only as effective as the governance framework supporting it. CISOs should ground their strategy in established approaches that are tried and tested, such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework or implementing zero-trust principles. The value of an integrated platform here is its ability to turn governance from a manual, time consuming exercise into an automated, ongoing process. Consider the effort involved in preparing an audit for a global company. Proving compliance across any organisation often involves months of manual evidence collection. A truly integrated platform turns months of manual evidence-gathering into continuous insight, letting teams anticipate and mitigate risks before they become compliance issues.